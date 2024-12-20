Bangladesh Register 1st Whitewash T20I Series Against West Indies In 20 Years

St. Vincent: Bangladesh defeated West Indies by a massive margin of 80 runs to emerge triumphant in the third and final T20I of the series at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown here on Friday, December 20, 2024.

Bangladesh whitewashed West Indies in T20Is for the first time in the history of T20I cricket. This win is special for Bangladesh considering they were missing the services of many regular players and with a young side.

It was nothing but disappointment for the fans and the St Vincent and Grenadines faithful as West Indies didn't show any fight, especially with the bat, in the entire series, having bowled out for a meagre total of 140, 102, and 109 in the three-match series.

Bangladesh's pacer Taskin Ahmed started it off with opener Brandon King's wicket in the very first over and once again West Indies did not have a batter who was willing to spend time on the crease and go big. Mahedi Hasan Miraz got wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran (15 off 10) for the third time in the series and except for Romario Shepherd the others just fell away.

With six wickets lost, the West Indies were left stranded on 60 runs. After that, Shepherd and Gudakesh Motie (12 off 12 balls) attempted to repair the damage with a few powerful hits. Shepherd got 33 runs off of 27 runs, but his teammates did not help him in the end.

Bangladesh bowled well as a collective unit, and they hunted as a pack. All five bowlers used picked up wickets, with Rishad Hossain (21/3) the pick of the bowlers with a three-fer. West Indies once again left to rue their batting, which has come a cropper in the series.

With this T20I series whitewash, Bangladesh have ended the all-format series on a high. The Tests were shared 1-1 while the ODIs was won 3-0 by West Indies and Bangladesh returned the favour with the same scoreline in the T20Is.