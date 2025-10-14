ETV Bharat / sports

BAN-W vs SA-W: All Records Scripted In South Africa’s Three-Wicket Win Over Bangladesh

South Africa women beat Bangladesh by three wickets in a thrilling clash on Monday in the Women’s World Cup 2025.

BAN W vs SA W Match Report
File Photo: South Africa cricket team (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 14, 2025 at 10:06 AM IST

2 Min Read
Hyderabad: Bangladesh put up a tough fight against South Africa in the Women’s World Cup 2025 league stage game, but lost the match eventually by three wickets. The contest boiled down to the last over, but Nadine de Klerk kept her composure to take South Africa over the finish line. Chloe Tryon (62) and Marizanne Kapp (56) scored fifties for the South African team while De Klerk provided a finish with a knock of unbeaten 37 runs from 29 deliveries.

For Bangladesh, Sharmin Akhter (50) and Shorna Akter (51 Not Out) scored half-centuries, but their innings went in vain as the team suffered a defeat.

Shorna Akter scored the fastest fifty

The 18-year-old raced to her fifty in just 34 balls, scoring the fastest half-century for Bangladesh in the Women's ODIs. The previous record was owned by Nigar Sultana, who reached her fifty in just 39 deliveries against Pakistan in early 2025. Shorna’s innings in the match helped Bangladesh get to a decent total of 232/6 as she smashed the opposition bowlers to all parts of the ground.

Also, she hit three sixes in the innings, which is the most by any Bangladesh batter in Women’s ODIs, surpassing Nigar Sultana once again, as she had hit two sixes.

The highest aggregate involving South Africa and Bangladesh

The fixture also recorded a total aggregate of 467 runs as South Africa scored 235/7 in response to Bangladesh’s 232/6. The total marks the highest aggregate in the Women's ODIs played between South Africa and Bangladesh.

South Africa at third position in the points table

South Africa is in a strong position in the Women’s World Cup 2025, occupying third place with three victories and one loss in the competition so far. The team will play their next game against Sri Lanka and have strong chances of making it to the top four.

