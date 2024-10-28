Ballon d’Or Ceremony 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Ballon d’Or Award Ceremony, Date, And Time

Hyderabad: The prestigious Ballon d’Or ceremony will held at the Châtelet Theatre in Paris on Monday, October 28, 2024.
The most notable thing of this event will be the absence of both eight-time winner Lionel Messi and six-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo, 13 Ballon d’Or wins between them, as neither have been nominated for the first time in 20 years.
Ronaldo, who then played for Manchester United, had won his first Ballon d'Or in 2008. Interestingly, he still holds the record of the last Premier League player to claim the top prize. He next won prestigious awards in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017.
On the other hand, Messi bagged his first in 2009 and was nominated for 16 years. The other awards came in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2019, 2021, and 2023. Ronaldo and Messi were part of the Ballon d'Or dream team in 2020.
Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior is considered the strongest contender to clinch the world’s best player. The other candidates are Manchester City, Spain’s Rodri, and Vinicus’s Real teammate Jude Bellingham from England.
The Ballon d’Or was introduced by France Football magazine and has been awarded since 1956. This will be voted for by journalists from the top 100 countries in the FIFA rankings.
Each journalist, one per country, selects 10 players in ranked order, with points attributed to each position. The winner is the player who receives the most points.
The other awards which will be given away are the Ballon d’Or Feminin (best women’s player), Kopa Trophy (best young footballer), Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper), Gerd Muller Trophy (Most goals scored by a player), Socrates Award (humanitarian work), best men’s and women’s club of the year and the best men’s and women’s coach of the year.
When is the Ballon d’Or 2024 award ceremony?
The 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place on October 28.
Where is the Ballon d’Or 2024 award ceremony being held?
The 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place at Châtelet Theatre in Paris.
What time will the Ballon d’Or 2024 award ceremony take place?
The 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony will start at 1:15 am IST on October 29 and 9:45 pm Central European Time (CET) on October 30.
Where to watch the Ballon d’Or 2024 award ceremony?
The 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.
How to watch the Ballon d’Or 2024 award ceremony online?
The 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony will be streamed live on SonyLIV website and the SonyLIV app.
Full nominees - Ballon d’Or (men)
Jude Bellingham (England/Real Madrid), Hakan Calhanoglou (Turkey/Inter Milan), Kylian Mbappe (France/PSG & Real Madrid), Erling Haaland (Norway/Manchester City), Lamine Yamal (Spain/Barcelona), Dani Carvajal (Spain/Real Madrid), Ruben Dias (Portugal/Manchester City), Artem Dobvyk (Ukraine/Girona & AS Roma), Phil Foden (England/Manchester City), Alejandro Grimaldo (Spain/Bayer Leverkusen), Mats Hummels (Germany/Borussia Dortmund/AS Roma), Harry Kane (England/Bayern Munich), Toni Kroos (Germany/Real Madrid), Ademola Lookman (Nigeria/Atalanta), Emiliano Martinez (Argentina/Aston Villa), Lautaro Martinez (Argentina/Inter Milan), Martin Odegaard (Norway/Arsenal), Dani Olmo (Spain/RB Leipzig & Barcelona), Cole Palmer (England/Chelsea), Declan Rice (England/Arsenal), Rodri (Spain/Manchester City), Antonio Rudiger (Germany/Real Madrid), Bukayo Saka (England/Arsenal), William Saliba (France/Arsenal), Federico Valverde (Uruguay/Real Madrid), Vinicius Jr. (Brazil/Real Madrid), Vitinha (Portugal/PSG), Nico Williams (Spain/Athletic Bilbao), Florian Wirtz (Germany/Bayer Leverkusen), Granit Xhaka (Switzerland/Bayer Leverkusen)
Full nominees - Ballon d’Or feminin (women)
Barbra Banda (Zambia/Shanghai RCB & Orlando Pride), Aitana Bonmati (Spain/Barcelona), Lucy Bronze (England/Barcelona & Chelsea), Mariona Caldentey (Spain/Barcelona & Arsenal), Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi/PSG & Lyon), Manuela Giugliano (Italy/Roma), Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway/Barcelona), Patricia Guijarro (Spain/Barcelona), Giulia Gwinn (Germany/Bayern Munich), Yui Hasegawa (Japan/Manchester City), Ada Hegerberg (Norway/Lyon), Lauren Hemp (England/Manchester City), Lindsey Horan (USA/Lyon), Lauren James (England/Chelsea), Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France/PSG), Alyssa Naeher (USA/Chicago Red Stars), Sjoeke Nusken (Germany/Chelsea), Ewa Pajor (Poland/Wolfsburg & Barcelona), Salma Paralluelo (Spain/Barcelona), Gabi Portilho (Brazil/Corinthians), Alexia Putellas (Spain/Barcelona), Mayra Ramirez (Colombia/Levante & Chelsea), Trinity Rodman (USA/Washington Spirit), Lea Schuller (Germany/Bayern Munich), Khadija Shaw (Jamaica/Manchester City), Sophia Smith (USA/Portland Thorns), Mallory Swanson (USA/Chicago Red Stars), Tarciane (Brazil/Corinthians & Houstan Dash), Glodis Viggosdottir (Iceland/Bayern Munich), Grace Geyoro (France/PSG)