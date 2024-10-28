ETV Bharat / sports

Ballon d’Or Ceremony 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Ballon d’Or Award Ceremony, Date, And Time

Hyderabad: The prestigious Ballon d’Or ceremony will held at the Châtelet Theatre in Paris on Monday, October 28, 2024.

The most notable thing of this event will be the absence of both eight-time winner Lionel Messi and six-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo, 13 Ballon d’Or wins between them, as neither have been nominated for the first time in 20 years.

Ronaldo, who then played for Manchester United, had won his first Ballon d'Or in 2008. Interestingly, he still holds the record of the last Premier League player to claim the top prize. He next won prestigious awards in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017.

On the other hand, Messi bagged his first in 2009 and was nominated for 16 years. The other awards came in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2019, 2021, and 2023. Ronaldo and Messi were part of the Ballon d'Or dream team in 2020.

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior is considered the strongest contender to clinch the world’s best player. The other candidates are Manchester City, Spain’s Rodri, and Vinicus’s Real teammate Jude Bellingham from England.

The Ballon d’Or was introduced by France Football magazine and has been awarded since 1956. This will be voted for by journalists from the top 100 countries in the FIFA rankings.