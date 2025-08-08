Ballon d’Or 2025: No Messi, No Ronaldo; These Star Footballers Nominated For Prestigious Award

Hyderabad: The nominees for the prestigious Ballon d’Or 2025 award for both men and women have been announced, including the candidates for the other coveted titles. The ceremony for the same will be held in September this year. The event honours major football performances of the year and acknowledges them. Some of the expected names were chosen in the list, but it also included some names which were surprising.
Notably, it has become another year where two football icons, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The list shows that the football is changing its guard, and the new players are emerging on the landscape.
Top contenders
Ousmane Dembele: PSG’s star player will be the top candidate to be honoured with the award. He played a key role for the club in their treble-winning season, which also involved the club’s first Champions League win. He was also part of the squad during the FIFA Club World Cup in the USA. He finished the season with impressive stats of 35 goals and 16 assists.
Here are the 2025 Ballon d'Or nominees!#ballondor pic.twitter.com/tehmbU4R0j— Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) August 7, 2025
Raphinha: The Brazilian winger dished out his best last season, playing a key role in Barcelona’s La Liga-winning season. His key contributions also helped the team reach the semi-final of the Champions League. Also, they were title contenders for Europe’s biggest tournament. He signed off the season with 34 goals and 25 assists.
Lamine Yamal: The 17-year-old Spanish winger is wreaking havoc in Europe currently. The youngster hunts in pairs with Raphinh, who played a big role in Barcelona’s success last season. Many have praised the young winger, and he has an impressive resume to boast. He finished the last season scoring 18 goals and providing 25 assists.
Full list of nominees
Jude Bellingham, Viktor Gyokeres, Scott McTominay. Erling Haaland, Achraf Hakimi, Ousmane Dembele, Nuno Mendes, Mohamed Salah, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Joao Neves, Lautaro Martinez, Desire Doue, Virgil van Dijk, Michael Olise, Denzel Dumfries, Cole Palmer, Serhou Guirassy, Pedri, Raphinha, Declan Rice, Fabian Ruiz, Harry Kane, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Robert Lewandowski, Vinicius Jr., Alexis Mac Allister, Vitinha, Florian Wirtz, Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal
What is Ballon d'Or?
The Ballon d'Or is the most prestigious individual prize in the football world and is awarded annually by a French football magazine in France. The winner is decided through voting, where journalists from France Football and fellow French publication L'Equipe combine to nominate 30 players on the basis of the performance of the players last season.
After the nominations are done, one football journalist from each of the top-100 FIFA-ranked nations is invited to cast their votes for their sequence of the top 10 players.