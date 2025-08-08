ETV Bharat / sports

Ballon d’Or 2025: No Messi, No Ronaldo; These Star Footballers Nominated For Prestigious Award

Hyderabad: The nominees for the prestigious Ballon d’Or 2025 award for both men and women have been announced, including the candidates for the other coveted titles. The ceremony for the same will be held in September this year. The event honours major football performances of the year and acknowledges them. Some of the expected names were chosen in the list, but it also included some names which were surprising.

Notably, it has become another year where two football icons, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The list shows that the football is changing its guard, and the new players are emerging on the landscape.

Top contenders

Ousmane Dembele: PSG’s star player will be the top candidate to be honoured with the award. He played a key role for the club in their treble-winning season, which also involved the club’s first Champions League win. He was also part of the squad during the FIFA Club World Cup in the USA. He finished the season with impressive stats of 35 goals and 16 assists.

Raphinha: The Brazilian winger dished out his best last season, playing a key role in Barcelona’s La Liga-winning season. His key contributions also helped the team reach the semi-final of the Champions League. Also, they were title contenders for Europe’s biggest tournament. He signed off the season with 34 goals and 25 assists.