Ballon d’Or 2025 Awards Ceremony: Date, Categories, Nominations, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know

Hyderabad: Paris will host the ceremony of the most prestigious award in the football world on Monday as the 69th Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place at the Théâtre du Châtelet. The awards will be given to the best men's and women's footballers. Also, the ceremony will hold awards for a wide array of categories.

What is the Ballon d’Or?

The award was first given by France Football in 1956, and it became the sport’s most prestigious individual prize. The star duo of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominated the awards for almost a decade, but recent years have opened the doors for the new icons of the game. UEFA and Groupe Amaury have been co-organising the award since 2024.

Which awards will be given at the ceremony?

The footballers will be awarded for multiple categories. Also, three new categories in women's football are at the Women’s Yashin Trophy, Women’s Gerd Müller Trophy, and Women’s Kopa Trophy are added to the lineup.

List of categories

Men’s & Women’s Ballon d’Or – World’s best player awards

Kopa Trophy – Best U-21 player

Yashin Trophy – Best goalkeeper

Gerd Müller Trophy – Europe’s top goalscorer

Johan Cruyff Trophy – Best coach of the season

Club of the Year – Men’s and women’s clubs honoured separately

Socrates Award – Recognising humanitarian and social impact work

Favourites to win the award

Ousmane Dembélé and Lamine Yamal are emerging as the strongest contenders for the award. Dembele scored 35 goals in a treble-winning season for PSGH while Yamal is making waves for Barcelona.