Ballon d’Or 2025 Awards Ceremony: Date, Categories, Nominations, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know
The 69th Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place on September 22 in Paris, celebrating men’s and women’s football.
Published : September 22, 2025 at 1:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: Paris will host the ceremony of the most prestigious award in the football world on Monday as the 69th Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place at the Théâtre du Châtelet. The awards will be given to the best men's and women's footballers. Also, the ceremony will hold awards for a wide array of categories.
What is the Ballon d’Or?
The award was first given by France Football in 1956, and it became the sport’s most prestigious individual prize. The star duo of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominated the awards for almost a decade, but recent years have opened the doors for the new icons of the game. UEFA and Groupe Amaury have been co-organising the award since 2024.
The fate is sealed.#ballondor pic.twitter.com/aMvB0jWvf2— Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) September 21, 2025
Which awards will be given at the ceremony?
The footballers will be awarded for multiple categories. Also, three new categories in women's football are at the Women’s Yashin Trophy, Women’s Gerd Müller Trophy, and Women’s Kopa Trophy are added to the lineup.
List of categories
- Men’s & Women’s Ballon d’Or – World’s best player awards
- Kopa Trophy – Best U-21 player
- Yashin Trophy – Best goalkeeper
- Gerd Müller Trophy – Europe’s top goalscorer
- Johan Cruyff Trophy – Best coach of the season
- Club of the Year – Men’s and women’s clubs honoured separately
- Socrates Award – Recognising humanitarian and social impact work
Favourites to win the award
Ousmane Dembélé and Lamine Yamal are emerging as the strongest contenders for the award. Dembele scored 35 goals in a treble-winning season for PSGH while Yamal is making waves for Barcelona.
👋 Bonjour— Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) September 22, 2025
📍 Paris
🌡️ 11°C #ballondor pic.twitter.com/KVOOASpRrD
How is Ballon d’or decided?
An international jury of journalists cast votes to determine the winner of the award. For men's footballers, journalists from the top 100 FIFA-ranked nations. For women footballers, journalists from the top 50 nations cast their votes.
Ballon d'Or 2025 live streaming details
When is the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony to be held?
The Ballon d'Or 2025 is scheduled to be hosted on Tuesday, September 23.
When will the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony begin?
The Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony will commence at 12:30 AM IST.
Prepare to be dazzled... 🌕✨#ballondor pic.twitter.com/sO9bLEOhzR— Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) September 20, 2025
Where will the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony be held?
The Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony will be hosted at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.
Where to watch the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony on TV in India?
Indian sports fans can witness the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony on Sony Sports Ten 1 in India.
Where can you watch the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony online in India?
The Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony can be watched online on SonyLiv app in India.