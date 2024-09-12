ETV Bharat / sports

Bakshi Stadium In Srinagar To Host Legends League Cricket Final

Legends League Cricket co-founder Raman Raheja addressing a press conference in Srinagar along with cricketers Mohammed Kaif and Naman Ojha ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Bakshi Stadium here will host the final leg of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) tournament from October 9 to October 16. The event will feature seven matches, bringing together prominent international cricket stars.

Raman Raheja, co-founder of LLC, alongside former India players Mohammad Kaif and Naman Ojha, made the announcement at a press conference here.

"After almost four decades, Kashmir will host international cricket, with legends participating in the LLC," Raheja said. The tournament will begin in Jodhpur on September 20, followed by six matches in Surat, before moving to Jammu and Srinagar for the final leg.

The LLC's third season will feature around 124 cricketers from 30 countries, excluding Pakistan. Some of the international stars expected to participate include Upul Tharanga, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Ian Bell, and others.

Raheja said the tournament will consist of 25 matches played across four cities, with the top two teams advancing to the final match scheduled for October 16 at Bakshi Stadium.

The third leg of the tournament will take place at Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu from October 3 to October 8, followed by the final seven matches in Srinagar.