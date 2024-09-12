Bakshi Stadium In Srinagar To Host Legends League Cricket Final

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Bakshi Stadium here will host the final leg of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) tournament from October 9 to October 16. The event will feature seven matches, bringing together prominent international cricket stars.
Raman Raheja, co-founder of LLC, alongside former India players Mohammad Kaif and Naman Ojha, made the announcement at a press conference here.
"After almost four decades, Kashmir will host international cricket, with legends participating in the LLC," Raheja said. The tournament will begin in Jodhpur on September 20, followed by six matches in Surat, before moving to Jammu and Srinagar for the final leg.
The LLC's third season will feature around 124 cricketers from 30 countries, excluding Pakistan. Some of the international stars expected to participate include Upul Tharanga, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Ian Bell, and others.
Raheja said the tournament will consist of 25 matches played across four cities, with the top two teams advancing to the final match scheduled for October 16 at Bakshi Stadium.
The third leg of the tournament will take place at Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu from October 3 to October 8, followed by the final seven matches in Srinagar.
Raheja also explained the decision to choose Bakshi Stadium, primarily a football ground, over the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium.
"Curators from the United States are working to make the pitch suitable for cricket while keeping it multi-functional for football as well," he said. With a seating capacity of over 30,000, Bakshi Stadium was chosen due to its larger size compared to Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, which can only hold 13,000 spectators.
Addressing security concerns, Raheja mentioned that Kevin Pietersen had expressed a desire to extend his stay in Jammu and Kashmir during the previous season. He also highlighted the full cooperation and support from the Sports Council and the local administration.
"Cricket legends such as Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Gayle, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, Ian Bell, and Harbhajan Singh will represent six different franchises in the LLC," he added.
The tournament will feature six prominent teams. These teams include India Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and Konark Suryas. Joining them are Manipal Tigers, Southern Super Stars, and Urbanrisers Hyderabad.
The previous edition of LLC featured over 200 players, including international stars like Gautam Gambhir, Aaron Finch, Martin Guptill, Hashim Amla, Ross Taylor, and others.