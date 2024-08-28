Jammu & Kashmir: Srinagar To Host Legends League Cricket Final

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a historic move, Kashmir is set to welcome cricketing legends back to its shores as the Legends League Cricket (LLC) wraps up its season at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar this October. This marks the first time in nearly four decades that top Indian and international cricket stars will play in the region.

The LLC will kick off its new season on September 20 at Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. With excitement building, Raman Raheja, Co-Founder of LLC, shared his enthusiasm about bringing the league to Kashmir. "This is a significant moment for the people of Kashmir, who will finally get to see live cricket after almost 40 years," Raheja, in a statement, said. "It also gives cricketers a chance to experience the unparalleled beauty and warmth of Kashmir."

The previous season of the LLC captivated audiences with its thrilling matches, drawing an impressive 180 million viewers across India. This year's expanded schedule promises even more excitement, featuring a star-studded lineup that includes recently retired Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. The league aims to surpass previous viewership records with an impressive array of cricketing talent.

Last season, cricket icons such as Suresh Raina, Aaron Finch, Martin Guptill, Gautam Gambhir, Chris Gayle, Hashim Amla, and Ross Taylor graced the fields, alongside 110 other legendary cricketers. This year's tournament will be even more extensive, comprising 25 matches played across six teams. The tournament will culminate in a highly anticipated final on October 10, with over 200 players competing in the franchise-based league.

The LLC's journey will take it to four cities this season: Jodhpur, Surat, Jammu, and Srinagar. After the opening match in Jodhpur and a stop in Surat on September 27, the action will move to Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu on October 6. The grand finale will be held at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on October 10, 2024. The return of cricket to the valley after such a long hiatus has created a buzz among fans who have been eagerly waiting for this moment.

Ahead of the tournament, the player auction will be held in New Delhi on August 29, 2024. Franchises will compete to sign the best talent from both Indian and international cricket, with over 200 players available for selection.