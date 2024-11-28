Olympic Medalist Bajrang Punia Terms His Four-Year Ban By NADA A 'Political Conspiracy'

Hyderabad: Tokyo Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia has alleged that the four-year ban imposed on him by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) is a ‘political conspiracy’. He also accused the national doping body of operating under the influence of the government. The Indian wrestler has been suspended for refusing to provide a urine sample for the dope test during the trials for the national team in March 2024. The United World Wrestling (UWW) has also put him under suspension until December 31, 2024.

"This four-year ban is the result of personal animosity and a political conspiracy against me. This action has been taken as revenge for the movement we led in support of women wrestlers. In that movement, we raised our voices against injustice and exploitation," Punia wrote in a long post on X.

"I want to make it clear that I never refused to undergo a doping test. When the NADA team came to test me, the doping kit they had was expired. This was a serious lapse, and I simply requested that the test be conducted with a valid and certified kit. This was essential for ensuring both my health and the security of my career. However, this issue was deliberately used as a weapon against me," he added.

Bajrang is one of the most decorated Indian wrestlers with multiple medals in major tournaments like World Championships, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, Asian Championships, and Commonwealth Championships. Also, He has been awarded with the Arjuna Award (2015), Khel Ratna, and Padma Shri in 2019.

The 30-year-old joined the Indian National Congress in September this year along with fellow Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat.