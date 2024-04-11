Badminton Asia Championships: Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto Qualify For 2024 Paris Olympics

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 24 hours ago

Ace Indian shuttler pair Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto have confirmed their ticket to the Paris Olympics 2024 after the first-round exit of another Indian pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand from the ongoing Badminton Asia Team Championships.

Ace Indian shuttler pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto have confirmed their ticket to the Paris Olympics after the first-round exit of another Indian pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand from the ongoing Badminton Asia Team Championships.

Ningbo (China): India's shuttler pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto has qualified for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics despite losing to Japanese pair of N. Matsuyama and C. Shida in the Round of 16 of the ongoing Badminton Asia Team Championships here on Wednesday.

The duo qualified for the Olympics after the first-round exit of another Indian pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand from the ongoing Badminton Asia Championships.

With Treesa-Gayatri out of the fray, the duo Ashwini-Tanisha secured a berth for the world's biggest sporting event as the cut-off date for the qualifications is April 28 and there is no other tournament scheduled after the prestigious Badminton Asia Championships. Ashwini-Tanisha pair is ranked 20th in the 'Road to Paris' rankings and became the 12th eligible pair for automatic qualification to Paris.

As per the qualifications rule by BWF, 48 pairs will qualify for the doubles events through the BWF ‘Race to Paris Ranking Lists’ of April 30 including 16 pairs in the men's event, 16 in the women's event and 16 in the mixed event. Notably, each doubles event will have at least one pair from each of the five BWF Continental Confederations.

Ashwini Ponnappa will feature in her third Olympics while Tanisha Crasto will make her Olympics debut. With the duo's ticket to Paris confirmed, India has representation in four disciplines except for the mixed doubles.

Ace India shuttlers HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen have confirmed their spot in the men's singles, PV Sindhu will be vying for her third medal in the women's singles. The world number one pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who have recently received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award from President Droupadi Murmu, will be aiming for the podium finish in men's doubles.

Read More

  1. Swiss Open 2024: Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Win, Tanisha-Ashwini Lose in Women's Doubles
  2. BWF Swiss Open 2024: Double Delight for India; Priya/Shruti and Ashwini/Tanisha enter round of 16
  3. Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Indian Women Assured of Historic Medal after QF Win over Hong Kong

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.