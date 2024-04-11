Badminton Asia Championship | PV Sindhu And HS Prannoy Exit From Round of 16

PV Sindhu exited from Round of 16 in Badminton Asia Championship.

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu made an exit from the Round of 16 in the ongoing Badminton Asia Championship after suffering a loss against Han Yue of China. The fixture was a three-setter and the Indian lost the fixture by 18-21, 21-13, 17-21.

Ningbo (China): Star shuttler PV Sindhu suffered a defeat in the Round of 16 against Han Yue of China in the ongoing Badminton Asia Championship on Thursday.

Sindhu took a massive lead in the first set taking the scorecard to 12-7 after a few minutes. The opponent then bagged some points on the trot to reduce the score to 15-12. Han then made a comeback in the first set equalling the scores at 15-15. The momentum continued in the favour of the Chinese player further and she won the set by 21-18.

In the second set, Sindhu was in attacking mode and capitalised on her reach and experience brilliantly. In no time, she raced to a 16-8 lead. Although the 24-year-old tried to claw her way back into the set, PV Sindhu didn't allow her opponent to make her way back into the set and pocketed it by 21-13.

In the third set, Sindhu started well but she lagged behind in quick time by 4-8. Her rival played with aggression and indulged the Indian star in long rallies forcing her to make unforced errors. From 10-10, Yue won some points in a row to take a seven-point lead.

The Indian shuttler saved two game points but her opponents won the set and the match eventually knocking out Sindhu from the Round of 16 of the Badminton Asia Championships.

Earlier in the tournament, Sindhu beat Goh Jin in a match which lasted for three sets and entered the Round of 16 stage. She has already booked a berth for the Paris Olympics and will enter the event with high hopes pinned on her shoulders.

Another India shuttler HS Prannoy also suffered a defeat in the second round of the Badminton Asia Championship as he lost against World No. 19 Li Chun Yi by 18-21, 11-21. The tournament ended on a disappointing note for Prannoy but he will aiming put on an impressive performance in the Paris Games.

