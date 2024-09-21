ETV Bharat / sports

Bad Light Restricts Siraj From Bowling Spin; Bangladesh Post 158/4 By Stumps On Day 3

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj’s plans to bowl spin were hampered by the bad light by the end of the third day of the Chennai Test. Bangladesh need 357 more runs to win with six wickets in hand.

Chennai: The first Test between India and Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is tilted in the favour of the hosts with Bangladesh needing 357 runs for the victory with six wickets in hand.

India started the day at 81/3 with Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant batting at the crease. Gill scored unbeaten 119 runs while Pant played a knock of 109 runs. The duo forged a partnership of 167 for the fourth wicket and helped India post a commanding target. India declared the innings on 287/4 handing a target of 515 runs to the opposition.

Bangladesh openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam started well with a stand of 62 runs. However, the team lost wickets constantly after that and the visitors managed to reach 158/4 by the end of the proceedings. Najmul Hossain Shanto played a resilient knock of unbeaten 51 runs while Shakib Al Hasan was also unbeaten on 5 runs.

However, a bizarre incident occurred on the ground to sign off the day. In the 38th over of the innings, Mohammed Siraj was gearing up to bowl the third delivery of the over. But, Umpire Rod Tucker stopped the game as bad light stopped the game.

Rohit suggested that he could use spinners and Mohammed Siraj was seen imitating off-spin. The suggestion from Siraj of bowling spin sent the Indian player and umpires into splits. Eventually, umpires called off the play earlier than the official time due to bad light.

