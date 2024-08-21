ETV Bharat / sports

Pakistan vs Bangladesh | Netizens Bash Babar Azam After His First Test Duck On Home Soil

Hyderabad: Babar Azam, who is known as one of the best batters across the globe dished out a disappointing performance in the first Test of a two-match series against Bangladesh. Pakistan were off to a torrid start in the fixture against Bangladesh on Wednesday. Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and chose to bowl. Pakistan were reduced to 16/3 in 8.2 overs in quick time which included a duck from Babar.

The Pakistan batter lasted for only two balls at the crease. He tried to play a flick against a delivery from Shoriful Islam. The right-handed batter edged the ball and wicketkeeper Litton Das took the catch behind the wickets. It was the eighth duck from the 29-year-old in Test cricket and it was the first time when he was dismissed without troubling the scorers for the first time in Test cricket at home soil.

Babar has amassed runs with an average of 58.67 in Test cricket in three years between 2019 and December 2022. However, Babar's form took a hit after that as he scored runs with an average of just 37.41 and has racked up one hundred and three fifties in nine Tests.