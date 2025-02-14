Babar Azam Overtakes Virat Kohli To Become Fastest Asian To Ink Historic Milestone

Karachi: Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam has become the joint-fastest batter to reach the 6000 ODI run mark. The right-handed batter reached the milestone against New Zealand in the tri-series final held at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday. The 30-year-old smashed a boundary on the third delivery of the seventh over as he perfectly identified a slower ball delivery by Jacob Duffy. Babar played a perfect drive through the covers and pierced the gap between the fielders to score a boundary.

Babar is now tied with former South African batter Hashim Amla in terms of crossing the 6000-run mark in the least number of ODI innings. Both batters took 123 innings to reach the milestone. Ace Indian batter Virat Kohli took 136 innings to achieve the feat. Kane Williamson and David Warner needed 139 innings each. Notably, Babar Azam is now the fastest Asian to reach the 6000-run landmark.

The Pakistan batter has struggled for runs in the ongoing tri-series involving New Zealand and South Africa. In the previous two matches, he had recorded scores of 10 and 23. In the final, he managed to muster 29 runs during his stay at the crease. The former Pakistan captain’s struggle with the form becomes more evident with the fact that he has struggled to score a century since August 30, 2023, after amassing his ton against Nepal.

Pakistan are in Group A of the Champions Trophy which is scheduled to start from February 19. They are clubbed together with India, New Zealand and Bangladesh.