Crackdown On Pakistani Cricketers Continues; Instagram Accounts Of Babar and Rizwan Blocked In India

Hyderabad: The Indian government continued its crackdown on the famous Pakistani celebrities on social media on Friday, and the Pakistan cricketers are the latest addition to the list of personalities who have faced action. A day before, Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account was blocked in India.

On Friday, the accounts of the star Pakistan cricketers Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Naseem Shah, along with some other players from the national sides, were suspended. These accounts have been blocked in India owing to a "legal request" after the Pahalgam terror attack.

However, after his account was banned in India, Babar came up with a post condemned terrorism according to the posts shared by the social media users.

On Tuesday, April 22, a tragic incident took place in Pahalgam, which shook the whole nation. Reportedly, 26 people were killed in the attack, which included 25 tourists. The Government of India (GOI) has taken action on several Pakistani social media accounts with significant followings in India.

Babar, Shaheen and Rizwan are currently playing in the Pakistan Super League. Babar is representing Peshawar Zalmi while Shaheen and Rizwan are playing for Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans, respectively. Back in 2023, the duo had travelled to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Earlier, Nadeem was invited by Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra for the inaugural NC Classic javelin event scheduled for May 24 in Bengaluru. However, Nadeem declined the offer, saying he won’t be able to take part in the event due to his training for the Asian Athletics Championship.

The YouTube channels of any popular Pakistani cricketers, including Shoaib Akhtar, Basit Ali and Shahid Afridi, have also been banned in India.