Watch: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Flaunt Pakistan's New Jersey For Champions Trophy 2025 At Gaddafi Stadium

Hyderabad: Pakistan's white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan and batting star Babar Azam flaunted their team’s new jersey ahead of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 on Friday, February 7. Pakistan Cricket unveiled their team’s new kit and newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium for the marquee tournament by posting a special video on their social media accounts capturing the emotions of the fans.

The video highlights the message that while every individual in the country wears their own uniforms, it is the green jersey of the Pakistan cricket team that unifies them and ignites their passion for supporting their nation. Later in the video, Babar Azam, Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, and Fakhar Zaman are shown wearing the new jersey alongside female stars Sadia Iqbal and Fatima Sana.

The Champions Trophy 2025 will commence on February 19 with the opening game scheduled between defending champions Pakistan and New Zealand. The tournament will 8 teams, divided into two groups, competing in 15 matches played across four venues, three in Pakistan and in Dubai, UAE. In Pakistan, the matches will be played at Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi while India will play all their games at the Dubai International Stadium. India and Pakistan have been placed together in Group A and will be locking horns in a highly anticipated clash on Sunday, February 23 in Dubai.

Ahead of the Champions Trophy, the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and the National Bank Stadium in Karachi will also host the tri-nation series between Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand beginning on February 8.

The series will also serve as an opportunity for the PCB to unveil their redesigned and redeveloped venues to the cricketing world ahead of the Champions Trophy. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) inaugurated their newly built Gaddafi Stadium with a special ceremony for fans featuring performances by top artists.