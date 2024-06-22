ETV Bharat / sports

Babar Azam Likely To Take Legal Action Against Former Cricketers: Reports

Pakistan cricket team and skipper Babar Azam received a lot of criticism after their poor outing in the T20 World Cup 2024 recently. Captain Babar received flak for his performance from former cricketers as they claimed that his lean patch was the reason behind Pakistan’s group stage exit.

T20 WC 2024
File Photo: Babar Azam (AP Photos)

Hyderabad: Pakistan captain Babar Azam hasn’t taken all the criticism surrounding his performance very well and is set to sue them if the reports are to be believed. According to a report published by Geo News citing sources, Babar is likely to knock on the doors of the judiciary against former cricketers and YouTubers, who accused him of misconduct.

Babar and Co faced a lot of criticism in the tournament for their group-stage exit from the competition. The team suffered defeats in their first two games against the USA and arch-rivals India, which culminated in their exit even before the start of the Super 8 stage.

The report further adds that a social media campaign was used to target Babar and it disheartened the 29-year-old. The right-handed batter is pondering upon the option of sending legal notices to the individuals and is in talks with legal experts about it. PCB’s legal department is currently collecting all the evidence regarding statements made by the YouTubers and the former cricketers.

Naseem Shah, Usman Khan and senior manager Wahab Riaz returned to the country after the team’s group stage exit from the World Cup. They arrived at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport via a private flight in the wee hours of Wednesday. However, some of the players like Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan and Azam Khan are staying in the USA and are expected to depart on Saturday.

After playing against England in the last edition of the T20 World Cup, Pakistan suffered a disappointing fate with a group-stage exit in the tournament. Pakistan will play next against Australia in a white-ball series in November. '

