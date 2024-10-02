Babar Azam Faces Criticism After Quitting Captaincy: This Is A Black Day For All Memes Pages

New Delhi: After the series of poor performances across formats, star Pakistan batter Babar Azam stepped down as the captain of Pakistan's white-ball team captain, includes ODIs and T20Is on Wednesday, October 2, 2024.

Babar took to X to announce resigning from the post in ODIs and T20Is, adding that he had informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the team management of his decision in September. "I'm sharing some news with you today. I have decided to resign as captain of the Pakistan men's cricket team, effective as of my notification to the PCB and Team Management last month," Babar Azam wrote on his X handle.

"It's been an honour to lead this team, but it's time for me to step down and focus on my playing role," he added.

Notably, it is the second time in less than a year that the 29-year-old has resigned from the captaincy of the senior national men's team. He stepped down as the captain of all three formats after Pakistan's dismal performance in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

Earlier, the elegant right-hand batter mentioned that captaincy added a 'significant workload' and that by stepping down, he would channel his energy into contributing to the team with the bat.

"Captaincy has been a rewarding experience, but it's added a significant workload. I want to prioritize my performance, enjoy my batting, and spend quality time with my family, which brings me joy," the 29-year-old said.

"By stepping down, I will gain clarity moving forward and focus more energy on my game and personal growth. I'm grateful for your unwavering support and belief in me. Your enthusiasm has meant the world to me. I'm proud of what we've achieved together and excited to continue contributing to the team as a player. Thank you for your love and support," he added.

Babar has been struggling with the bat and has become a constant target for trolls on social media and following resigning from the helm, the batter got trolled heavily with brutal messages.

"Pakistan produced a lot of cricketers who became match winners and then in the time of Covid, they produced a world class who is known today as the 🔔 ka king, bobsy announced he resigned from captaincy today This is a black day fr all memes pages and cricket trolls," wrote Aman singh (@kumaramanmth), a random social media user, on X.

"We won't forget the breach of Harare Fortress by Bobsy the King. The Face of King Babar Azam FC Soham Mukhopadhyay is deeply sad cause Now who will give us content to troll!! Hope he doesn't retire for next 10 yrs and give us content to laugh," wrote Soham⁶³ (@LongOff_____), another random user, on X.

"Cricket Australia announces schedule and ticket sales for home white ball series vs Pakistan. *24 hours later* Babar Azam resigns as Pakistan captain. UNREAL FEAR ZIMBU," wrote Third Man (@SteynGun_8), another random user, on X.