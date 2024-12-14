ETV Bharat / sports

Babar Azam Breaks Chris Gayle's Record T20 Record; Becomes 5th Pakistani To Score 14,000 Runs

Babar Azam achieved two milestones, becoming the fastest player to complete 11,000 T20 runs and the fifth Pakistan to complete 14,000 runs in international cricket.

Babar Azam achieved two milestones, becoming the fastest player to complete 11,000 T20 runs and the fifth Pakistan to complete 14,000 runs in international cricket.
Babar Azam breaks Chris Gayles fastest 11000 runs record in T20 cricket and complete 14000 runs in international Cricket (AP)
Centurion: Former skipper Babar Azam broke 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle's record to become the fastest player to achieve the 11,000 runs mark in T20 cricket. Babar achieved a significant record during the second T20I between South Africa and Pakistan at the SuperSports Park here on Friday, December 13, 2024.

Babar Azam achieved a milestone in his 298th T20 innings, while Gayle had reached there in 314 innings. Australia's David Warner (330) and Virat Kohli (337) of India are third and fourth on the list.

The 30-year-old Babar scored 31 runs off 20 balls with three fours and a six before the hero of the first T20 George Linde picked up his wicket. Notably, the right-handed batter fell for a duck in the first T20I at Kingsmead in Durban after teenager Kwena Mapakha accounted for his wicket.

Fastest to 11000 runs in T20s

  • Babar Azam – 298 innings
  • Chris Gayle – 314 innings
  • David Warner – 330 innings
  • Virat Kohli – 337 innings

Babar Azam also completed 14,000 runs in international cricket across formats and has joined the elite list of Inzamam-ul-Haq, leads the list with 20,541 runs, Younis Khan (17,790), Mohammad Yousuf (17,134) and Javed Miandad (16,213). Notably, Babar Azam became the only fifth Pakistani to complete 14,000 international runs.

