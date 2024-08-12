ETV Bharat / sports

Baat Pakki?: Netizens Ask After Neeraj Chopra and Manu Bhaker Spotted Together At Paris Olympics 2024

Hyderabad: India's rising sensation Manu Bhaker's mother, Sumedha Bhaker, meeting with 'golden boy' Neeraj Chopra in Paris, the capital city of France, has caught the attention of Indian athletes fans. The two met during the Paris Olympics 2024 and the footage of their meeting has gone viral over the internet.

Manu Bhaker bagged India's first medal at the Paris Games, winning bronze in the 10m air pistol event, becoming the first Indian woman to medal in Olympic shooting. She then made history by becoming the first Indian to win two medals in a single Olympic edition, following her mixed team 10m air pistol bronze with Sarabjot Singh. Her medal with Sarabjot was also the country's first team medal in shooting. The 22-year-old shooter had missed out on the third bronze in a single edition, finishing fourth in the women's 50m air pistol event. On the other hand, Neeraj, who had won the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics, had settled on the silver medal after his arch-rival Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem broke the Olympic record with a 92.97m throw in the final.

For her exceptional performance, she was given a chance to be the flag bearer by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), alongside the 26-year-old Neeraj, but the javelin thrower agreed to the governing body to give the honour to the legendary goalkeeper and two-time Olympic bronze medalist PR Sreejesh.

However, amid all this, a video of Sumedha Bhaker and Neeraj came to the surface that shows him having a conversation with the shooter's mother. During their chat, Sumedha can be seen holding Neeraj's hand as well, which has taken the internet by storm.