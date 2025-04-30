Ayrton Senna's Helmet Auction Sets New World Record, Sold For ₹8,17,55,064

The helmet worn by Ayrton Senna during his iconic Formula 1 acts at the 1992 Belgian Grand Prix has been sold for a record ₹8.17 crores (₹8,17,55,064.00) (£720,000) at auction online by Sotheby's between April 23-28.

Senna tragically passed away in a crash at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix. He died on May 1, 1994 after his Williams FW16 crashed into a concrete barrier while he led the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

Auctioneers RM Sotherby, a collector car auction company, stated that the sale has set a world record for race-worn helmets. Senna's helmet sale broke the record previously held by Charles Leclerc's helmet from the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix which was sold to ₹2.98 crores (₹2,98,37,360.92) (£262,700) at a charity auction.

The charity auction was held to help flood relief efforts in Italy's Emilia-Romagna region. The list is followed by previous helmet record sell was £139,100 ($186,551) for another Senna helmet -- from the 1990 season -- sold in 2019.

The three-time world champion Senna wore the helmed racing for McLaren for much of the 1992 season at Spa-Francorchamps where he saved the unconscious Ligier driver Érik Comas life. Brazilian stopped on track, cut off the car's engine and held Comas' head until paramedics arrived following a shunt in practice, showing impeccable sportsmanship.

The helmet features Senna's signature yellow, green, and blue design. It was made by Japanese manufacturer Shoei. It was a custom, lightweight version of the X-4 model, weighing 100 to 200 grams less than the standard.