ETV Bharat / sports

Avesh Khan Celebrates Tilak Varma's Century With 'Samaira' Celebration

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 4 hours ago

Southpaw batter Tilak Varma returned to the form after his disappointing start in the first innings as he smashed an amazing century in the second innings on Saturday during a match against India A and India D on the third day of the second round of the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2024 match.

Southpaw batter Tilak Varma returned to the form after his disappointing start in the first innings as he smashed an amazing century in the second innings on Saturday during a match against India A and India D on the third day of the second round of the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2024 match.
Tilak Varma (ANI)

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh): Star India batter Tilak Verma regained his form after a frustrating start in the first innings by smashing a stunning ton in the second innings on Saturday, September 14. His exceptional knock against Shreyas Iyer-led India D side on the third day of the second round of the ongoing prestigious Duleep Trophy 2024 being played at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.

The milestone moment occurred on the second ball of the 94th over when southpaw Tilak nudged a short of good length delivery bowled by off-spinner Saransh Jain past the first slip towards the third-man region for a couple of runs to bring up his hundred.

The 21-year-old looked satisfied and was applauded by his teammates from the dressing room, with Avesh Khan performing Tilak's iconic Rohit Sharma's daughter 'Samaira Celebration.'

At the stumps of day 4, India A stood 62/1 after 19 overs with 426 more runs needed to win the encounter. Tilak and Pratham Singh's centuries helped India A to post a mammoth total of 488 runs.

Earlier, Tilak came up with a heartwarming celebration during this year's IPL edition which appreciated the former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma with a grin on his face.

Read More

  1. ‘My Name Is Khan And I Know How To Score 100s’; Social Media Users Praise Musheer Khan For Duleep Trophy Debut Hundred

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh): Star India batter Tilak Verma regained his form after a frustrating start in the first innings by smashing a stunning ton in the second innings on Saturday, September 14. His exceptional knock against Shreyas Iyer-led India D side on the third day of the second round of the ongoing prestigious Duleep Trophy 2024 being played at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.

The milestone moment occurred on the second ball of the 94th over when southpaw Tilak nudged a short of good length delivery bowled by off-spinner Saransh Jain past the first slip towards the third-man region for a couple of runs to bring up his hundred.

The 21-year-old looked satisfied and was applauded by his teammates from the dressing room, with Avesh Khan performing Tilak's iconic Rohit Sharma's daughter 'Samaira Celebration.'

At the stumps of day 4, India A stood 62/1 after 19 overs with 426 more runs needed to win the encounter. Tilak and Pratham Singh's centuries helped India A to post a mammoth total of 488 runs.

Earlier, Tilak came up with a heartwarming celebration during this year's IPL edition which appreciated the former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma with a grin on his face.

Read More

  1. ‘My Name Is Khan And I Know How To Score 100s’; Social Media Users Praise Musheer Khan For Duleep Trophy Debut Hundred

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AVESH KHANTILAK VARMA CENTURYSAMAIRA CELEBRATIONDULEEP TROPHY 2024INDIA A VS INDIA D DULEEP TROPHY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.