Avesh Khan Celebrates Tilak Varma's Century With 'Samaira' Celebration

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh): Star India batter Tilak Verma regained his form after a frustrating start in the first innings by smashing a stunning ton in the second innings on Saturday, September 14. His exceptional knock against Shreyas Iyer-led India D side on the third day of the second round of the ongoing prestigious Duleep Trophy 2024 being played at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.

The milestone moment occurred on the second ball of the 94th over when southpaw Tilak nudged a short of good length delivery bowled by off-spinner Saransh Jain past the first slip towards the third-man region for a couple of runs to bring up his hundred.

The 21-year-old looked satisfied and was applauded by his teammates from the dressing room, with Avesh Khan performing Tilak's iconic Rohit Sharma's daughter 'Samaira Celebration.'

At the stumps of day 4, India A stood 62/1 after 19 overs with 426 more runs needed to win the encounter. Tilak and Pratham Singh's centuries helped India A to post a mammoth total of 488 runs.

Earlier, Tilak came up with a heartwarming celebration during this year's IPL edition which appreciated the former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma with a grin on his face.