Usman Khawaja Becomes Oldest Cricketer To Hit Test Century Against Sri Lanka At Their Home

Galle: Australia's veteran batter Usman Khawaja became the oldest cricketer to smash a century in Sri Lanka. He achieved the unique feat during the first Test of the two-match series between Australia and Sri Lanka at The Galle here on Wednesday, January 30.

Khawaja returned to form with a sublime century, his 16th, ending his 19-month-long drought for a triple-figure score. The opener scored his last hundred during the first Test of the Ashes 2023 at Edgbaston. Khawaja smashed a hundred in the Sri Lanka in the Island at the age of 38 years and 42 days to become the oldest cricketer to achieve the milestone against the host nation. The list also features Pakistan's Younis Khan (37 years 216 days), and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar (37 years 93 days).

Following his stunning ton, Khawaja also became the sixth Australian opener to score a century in Sri Lanka.

Khawaja began his innings cautiously, scoring just three runs off the first 15 balls. Once he understood the pitch behaviour, he got his innings going with a four against pacer Asitha Fernando in the fifth over. Seeing his opening partner Travis Head taking on the Sri Lankan bowlers, Khawaja also got into the groove and went after Nishan Peiris, smashing him for a boundary and a maximum.

Khawaja reached his half-century in just 71 deliveries and soon got a lifeline after the Sri Lankan skipper Dhanajaya de Silva dropped him at the slips when the southpaw was batting on the score of 54. He reached his hundred off 135 balls as he flicked Fernando for a boundary towards fine leg.