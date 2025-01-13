ETV Bharat / sports

Australian Open 2025: Stefanos Tsitsipas Suffers First-Round Exit With Defeat Against USA’s Alex Michelsen

Stefanos Tsitsipas became the first-seeded player in the Australian Open 2025 to be at the receiving end of an upset.

Australian Open 2025 Stefanos Tsitsipas First Round Exit
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece plays a forehand return to Alex Michelsen of the U.S. during their first round match at the Australian Open (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jan 13, 2025, 11:27 AM IST

Melbourne: Alex Michelsen of USA stunned Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday. With the defeat, the Greek Tennis star became the first-seeded player in the tournament to face an upset. Tsitsipas became the first major casualty at Melbourne Park with a scoreline of 5-7, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6.

The 20-year-old from the USA had beaten Tsitsipas at the Japan Open last year and maintained his unbeaten record against the World No. 12. Michelsen was calm throughout the fixture and was successful at the net while smashing some rapid winners from the baseline. He clocked 46 winners in the match making it difficult for the opponent to secure a win.

After the match, Tsitsipas opined that his decision to skip the doubles event backfired.

“My whole role was to try to go deep into the Australian Open. I knew the first thing I had to consider was not playing doubles,” said Tsitsipas, who also exited last year’s U.S. Open in the first round.

“I guess karma hit me, I was not able to deliver or play the way I was hoping to... The whole purpose was just to save up on some energy and be fresher hopefully in the deeper draw of the tournament.”

The Greek tennis player was well in control at the start of the first. However, he started losing the plot midway by making several errors off Mitchelsen’s serve. The American youngster pounced on the opportunity in the 12th game and pocked the first with a backhand winner.

Michelsen showed his skill levels in the second set as well with a disguised forehand drop shot when he was 4-3 up. Tsitsipas was not able to reach there in time and the crowd applauded the trickery of the youngster. The American then sealed off the set with 6-3.

Tsitsipas bounced back in the third set forcing a lot of errors from his opponents and also fired some effective winners. However, Michelsen was quick to gain back the momentum in the fourth set and his 26-year-old opponent was left fuming after his service broken which led to him smashing his racquet on his kit bag in frustration.

“I just tried to stay super composed out there today, I knew it was going to be a battle in the end,” Michelsen stated after the match.

“I came in with the proper mindset, and I executed the game plan.”

Melbourne: Alex Michelsen of USA stunned Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday. With the defeat, the Greek Tennis star became the first-seeded player in the tournament to face an upset. Tsitsipas became the first major casualty at Melbourne Park with a scoreline of 5-7, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6.

The 20-year-old from the USA had beaten Tsitsipas at the Japan Open last year and maintained his unbeaten record against the World No. 12. Michelsen was calm throughout the fixture and was successful at the net while smashing some rapid winners from the baseline. He clocked 46 winners in the match making it difficult for the opponent to secure a win.

After the match, Tsitsipas opined that his decision to skip the doubles event backfired.

“My whole role was to try to go deep into the Australian Open. I knew the first thing I had to consider was not playing doubles,” said Tsitsipas, who also exited last year’s U.S. Open in the first round.

“I guess karma hit me, I was not able to deliver or play the way I was hoping to... The whole purpose was just to save up on some energy and be fresher hopefully in the deeper draw of the tournament.”

The Greek tennis player was well in control at the start of the first. However, he started losing the plot midway by making several errors off Mitchelsen’s serve. The American youngster pounced on the opportunity in the 12th game and pocked the first with a backhand winner.

Michelsen showed his skill levels in the second set as well with a disguised forehand drop shot when he was 4-3 up. Tsitsipas was not able to reach there in time and the crowd applauded the trickery of the youngster. The American then sealed off the set with 6-3.

Tsitsipas bounced back in the third set forcing a lot of errors from his opponents and also fired some effective winners. However, Michelsen was quick to gain back the momentum in the fourth set and his 26-year-old opponent was left fuming after his service broken which led to him smashing his racquet on his kit bag in frustration.

“I just tried to stay super composed out there today, I knew it was going to be a battle in the end,” Michelsen stated after the match.

“I came in with the proper mindset, and I executed the game plan.”

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

STEFANOS TSITSIPASALEX MICHELSENAUSTRALIAN OPENSTEFANOS TSITSIPAS ALEX MICHELSENAUSTRALIAN OPEN 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.