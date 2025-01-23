ETV Bharat / sports

Australia Open 2025: Where To Watch Women’s Singles And Men’s Doubles Semi-finals Live Streaming?

Melbourne: Both the men’s singles and women’s doubles events have entered the climax stage of the tournament and so the last four matches are to be held on Thursday. Four matches are scheduled to be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne and the spectators will be expecting highly competitive action on the court as they occupy their seats.

According to the order of play mentioned by the organisers, the first semi-final will see third-seeded Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori squaring off against Sweden's Andre Goransson and Netherlands' Sem Verbeek.

The morning session will then host the second men’s doubles semi-final between German fourth seeds, Kevin Krawietz-Tim Putz and the sixth-seeded Brit-Finn pair of Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten.

The evening session will see both the women’s singles semi-finals. The first fixture will be played between Aryna Sabalenka and the 11th seed Paula Badosa of Spain. After the contest between Sabalenka and Badosa, second seed Iga Swiatek of Poland will take on 19th seed Madison Keys of USA.

Here is all you need to know about the matches to be played on Thursday