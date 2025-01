ETV Bharat / sports

Australian Open 2025: Defending Champion Rohan Bopanna Suffers Shock First-Round Exit

Melbourne: India’s top-ranked player Rohan Bopanna was eliminated in the first round of the Australian Open 2025 on Tuesday. Bopanna won the Australian Open with Matthew Ebden last year but this time he paired with new partner Nicolas Barrientos of Colombia. The duo of Bopanna and Barrientos conceded a defeat against the Spanish pair of Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar in the first round of the men’s doubles competition.