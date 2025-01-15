ETV Bharat / sports

Australian Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Breaks Roger Federer's All-Time Grand Slam Record, Reaches 3rd Round

Australian Open 2025: Novak Djokovic won his 430th match at Grand Slams, going past Roger Federer's all-time record landmark.

Australian Open 2025: Novak Djokovic won his 430th match at Grand Slams, going past Roger Federer's all-time record landmark.
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jan 15, 2025, 4:28 PM IST

Adelaide: Novak Djokovic broke Roger Federer's all-time record for the most Grand Slam matches won in the Open Era. Djokovic achieved the incredible milestone, defeating the 21-year-old Grand Slam debutant Jaime Faria of Portugal in four sets Australian Open on Wednesday, January 15, 2024.

This was Djokovic's 430th win in Grand Slams, going past Federer's tally of 429. Djokovic also reached the third round of the season's first major for the 17th time in his career.

After the match, Djokovic said he was lucky to break another all-time record and went on to stretch the significance of Grand Slam tournaments to the sport. The Serbian professional is chasing a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title and his 100th title win on the tour at this year's Australian Open.

"I love the sport. I love the competition. I try to give my best, every single time. It’s been over 20 years that I have been competing in Grand Slams, at the highest level. Whether win or lose, one thing is for sure, I always leave my heart out," Djokovic said.

"Grand Slams, of course, they are the pillars of our sport. They mean everything for the history of this sport. They are the ones that motivate young children. The first image of tennis that I remember watching was the Wimbledon final. So, yeah, Grand Slams are definitely the most important tournaments in our sport. It’s been over 130 years of existence of this incredible event. I am just blessed to be making another record today," he added.

After battling his way past 19-year-old Nishesh Basavareddy in the opening round, Djokovic was made to work hard by 21-year-old Jaime Faria. However, the Serb needed nearly 3 hours to beat his young opponent 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2.

Djokovic will next face 26th seed Tomas Machac, who defeated India's Sumit Nagal in the opening round at Australian Open.

