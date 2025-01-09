Australian Open 2025 Men’s Singles Draw: Novak Djokovic And Carlos Alcaraz Likely To Meet In Quarter-Final

Melbourne: The draw ceremony for the Australian Open 2025 was held in Melbourne on Thursday. The tournament could set up a mouth-watering clash between Novak Djokovic, who is eyeing the 11th Australian Open trophy and Carlos Alcaraz, who is a four-time major winner.

World No.1 and defending champion Janik Sinner will kick off the campaign with a contest against Chile’s Nicolas Jarry in the first round of the tournament. Sinner claimed his maiden slam last year and would be looking forward to continuing his momentum this year as well. The Italian star is likely to face No. 13 seed Holger Rune in the fourth round. He will then have to square off against either No. 8 seed Alex de Minaur or No. 11 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. Finally, if he overcomes the challenges of Djokovic, he is likely to set up a rematch with Medvedev.

24-time Slam winner Djokovic will begin his pursuit of the 11th Australian Open title with the fixture against wildcard Nishesh Basavareddy. He might square off against Reily Opelka, who recently triumphed against the Serb in the Brisbane Open. The 37-year-old also has Sumit Nagal of India in his quarter, who will be up against Tomas Maohao, the No. 26 seed.

Alcaraz who is part of the same 1uarter, will lock horns against Kazakhstan’s Alexander Shevchenko in the opening round. The winner of the quarterfinal between Djokovic and Alcaraz might draw swords against second-seeded German Alexander Zverev. The German tennis player will resume his campaign with the match against French wildcard Lucas Pouille.

Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev will play against wildcard entry from Thailand Kasidit Samrej in the first round.