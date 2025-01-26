ETV Bharat / sports

Australian Open 2025: Men & Women Singles Champions To Take Home INR 19.05 Crore Each

Hyderabad: The winners of the men’s and women’s singles competitions at the 2025 Australian Open will each receive a staggering prize of INR 19.05 crore (AUD $3.5 million), marking a substantial reward for their triumph at the season’s first Grand Slam.

The total prize pool for the tournament stands at AUD $96.5 million, representing a 12% increase from the 2024 edition. This consistent growth highlights the tournament’s commitment to rewarding players at all levels, increasing prize money across every round.

The prize pool has seen an incredible rise over the past decade, increasing by 119% since 2016, when it stood at AUD $44 million. The prize money has also risen by over 36% in just the last five editions.

The Australian Open has provided equal prize money to men's and women's players since 2001.

Prize Breakdown for Singles Competitions

The detailed prize structure for the 2025 edition includes:

Champion: AUD $3,500,000 (INR 19.05 crore)

Finalist: AUD $1,900,000

Semi-finalist: AUD $1,100,000