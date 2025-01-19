ETV Bharat / sports

Australian Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev Slapped AUD 76,000 Fine For Misconduct In Tournament

Russian Tennis star Daniil Medvedev has been fined AUD 76,000 for his outburst at the Australian Open and his racket smashing outburst.

File Photo: Daniil Medvedev (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jan 19, 2025, 4:42 PM IST

Melbourne: Daniil Medvedev has been slapped with a fine of AUD 76,000 for his misconduct in the Australian Open. He shattered the net camera during the first two rounds of the tournament and also showed outbursts. The penalties on the Tennis star were announced on Sunday by the Australian Open organizers. The 28-year-old suffered a shock defeat in the second-round match and exited from the tournament.

The 2021 US Open winner destroyed the net camera by hitting it with his racket multiple times. He executed the act during the first-round victory over 418-ranked Kasidit Samrej. He was slapped with $10,000 for the first-round infringement.

Also, he was fined $66,000 for his behaviour during a second-round match against 19-year-old American qualifier Learner Tien. During the fixture against Tien, he showed signs of frustration. After his service was broken in the match he was trailing by 3-4 in the second set, Tien delivered a lob which landed at the baseline. Afterwards, Medvedev pushed his equipment towards the sideline.

In other moments of anger, Medvedev hit a ball against the back wall, toppled a camera behind the baseline and also punched his racket bag. He also expressed displeasure over his two-foot faults called out by the referee. The match lasted for four hours and 49 minutes on Friday.

Medvedev has been a three-time finalist in the Australian Open and has also made it to the semi-finals in 2023 and 2024.

The Australian 2025 was Medvedev’s first tournament of the season but he failed to dish out an impressive performance.

