Australian Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka, Madison Keys To Face Off In Title Clash

Two-time champions Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys will square off for the Australian Open 2025 final on January 25.

Belarusian tennis professional Aryna Sabalenka and the American Madison Keys progressed to the Australian Open 2024-25 final on Thursday, January 23. Sabalenka emerged triumphant against Paula Badosa in straight sets while Madison Keys made a remarkable in the match after going down in the first set to beat second seed Iga Swiatek in the second semifinal.
Australian Open 2025 Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys Australian Open 2025 Final (AP)
Published : Jan 23, 2025, 7:45 PM IST

Melbourne: Belarusian tennis professional Aryna Sabalenka and the American Madison Keys progressed to the Australian Open 2024-25 final on Thursday, January 23. Sabalenka emerged triumphant against Paula Badosa in straight sets while Madison Keys made a remarkable in the match after going down in the first set to beat second seed Iga Swiatek in the second semifinal.

It took the world no. 1 an hour and 26 minutes to win the match 6-4, 6-2 on Centre Court. Sabalenka is now one win away from making a hat-trick of titles at Melbourne Park. Martina Hingis made the hat-trick last time when she won the title from 1997 to 1999 and Sabalenka, who has been unbeaten for 11 matches in 2025, has a great chance to equal 26-year-old record. Sabalenka also became the first woman to reach three back-to-back Australian Open final since Serena Williams achieved the landmark from 2015 to 2017.

It will be a maiden Australian Open final and second Grand Slam final for Madison Keys. The 11th seeded secured a 5-7, 6-1, 7-6(8) win in the women's singles semi-final in a match that stretched over two hours. Keys won a total of 111 points and 36 winners throughout the match. She fired seven aces compared to Swiatek's none. Swiatek was also vying for her maiden Australian Open final. However, she has already five Grand Slams, with four of them coming at the French Open and 1 at the 2022 US Open.

