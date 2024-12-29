'I Am Your Father': Australian Media Insults Virat Kohli Again

Hyderabad: Australian media has sparked yet another controversy involving star Indian batter Virat Kohli during India’s ongoing Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under.

In addition to all the controversies, this Australian Media have reached an all-new low as they published a tabloid which ran a headline reading, “Virat, I am your father,” referring to Australian debutant 19-year-old Sam Konstas, who impressed with a half-century in his maiden Test innings. The article claimed Konstas had "rattled Kohli and his Indians," presenting him as a future superstar.

The feud began on the opening day of the fourth Test, the Boxing Day Test, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) when Kohli, known for his aggressive on-field nature, bumped into Konstas during a heated exchange. Despite Kohli’s efforts to unsettle the youngster, Konstas responded with confidence, scoring 60 runs, including 34 coming off against arguably the World's current best bowler across formats -- Jasprit Bumrah. Konstas was the one who smashed him for six after 3 years in Test cricket, on a reverse ramp shot, earning him praise from Australian fans and media.

The saga didn't stop there as the Australian opener encouraged the home crowd to shout louder on Virat Kohli's wicket in the first innings. But, Jasprit Bumrah and the Indian team took avenged in the very next innings, after the pacer clean bowled him and celebrated with the same style.

However, Kohli’s actions led to disciplinary action. The International Cricket Council (ICC) fined him 20% of his match fee and handed him one demerit point for inappropriate physical contact. Following this, Australian media aimed at the former Indian captain, with The West Australian calling him a "clown" in its back-page headline, sparking outrage on social media.

However, this is not the first time Kohli has faced hostility from the Australian press, which has a history of targeting him during tours. Former Indian cricketers came to Kohli’s defense. Atul Wassan criticized the Australian media’s comments, saying, "You can't expect much from them. They always do that." Madan Lal, while disapproving of Kohli’s actions, condemned the harsh language used by the tabloids.