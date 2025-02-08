Australian Captain Pat Cummins Blessed With Baby Girl 'Edith', Becomes Father For Second Time

Hyderabad: Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins and his wife Becky have welcomed a baby girl. Cummins took to his social media to announce the birth of their daughter, named "Edith."

"Our beautiful girl, Edie. Edith Maria Boston Cummins. We cannot put into words how happy and full of love we are right now," Cummins wrote in his Instagram story. The Australian skipper also posted a story on his Instagram handle and captioned it with "Eid's first trip to beach trip."

Speaking in October, Cummins had said, “I missed a big chunk [of son Albie’s early days] last time and I want to work out how we can spend a bit more time at home for that initial period this time around,”

Australian Captain Pat Cummins Blessed With Baby Girl Edith Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 (Pat Cummins Instagram Story)

“Within reason, no one is ever going to bat an eyelid if someone needs to put their family first…We’re playing cricket, it’s not the end of the world, so we want people to have long, successful careers for Australia, and you can’t just ask them to put their lives on hold to go tour the world and forget about everything else. We’re pretty open when it comes to family.” the Australian captain had added.

The couple already has a daughter named Albie. Meanwhile, due to his wife's delivery, Cummins has opted out of the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka.

The Australian pacer is also recovering from the ankle injury that he sustained during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against India down under. He emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Australia and second second-highest wicket-taker after India's Jasprit Bumrah.

On Wednesday, Cricket Australia revealed that Cummins and seasoned campaigner Josh Hazlewood have been ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 due to injury. Apart from them, Mitchell Marsh has also been ruled out from the tournament while Marcus Stoinis announced their sudden retirement from ODIs despite him already being named in the squad.

"Unfortunately Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchel Marsh are managing some ongoing injuries and haven't come up in time for the Champions Trophy," national selection panel chairman George Bailey announced earlier this week.