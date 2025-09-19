ETV Bharat / sports

IND W vs AUS W: Australia Fined For Slow Over Rate In Second ODI

Hyderabad: The Australian women’s cricket team was fined 10 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in the second ODI against India in New Chandigarh on Tuesday. The sanction on the Australian side was imposed by G.S.Lakshmi of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. She found that the visitors bowled two overs less than the mark after considering time allowances.

On-field umpires Vrinda Rathi and Janani Narayanan, third umpire Lauren Agenbag and fourth umpire Gayathri Venugopalan levelled the charge against the Australian team.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement.