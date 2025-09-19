IND W vs AUS W: Australia Fined For Slow Over Rate In Second ODI
Australia are fined 10 percent of their match fee by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for maintaining a slow over rate.
Published : September 19, 2025 at 4:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Australian women’s cricket team was fined 10 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in the second ODI against India in New Chandigarh on Tuesday. The sanction on the Australian side was imposed by G.S.Lakshmi of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. She found that the visitors bowled two overs less than the mark after considering time allowances.
On-field umpires Vrinda Rathi and Janani Narayanan, third umpire Lauren Agenbag and fourth umpire Gayathri Venugopalan levelled the charge against the Australian team.
"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement.
"Australia captain Alyssa Healy pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," it added.
Australia have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in the second ODI against India.#INDvAUShttps://t.co/EdbX7vgu4t— ICC (@ICC) September 19, 2025
The Indian team dished out a clinical performance in the match and inflicted a 102-run win against Australia. Smriti Mandhana played a sensational knock of 117 runs from 91 deliveries, laced with 14 boundaries and four sixes. Darcie Brown picked up three wickets for the Australian side and was the pick of the bowlers for the Australian team.
Australia were bundled out on 190 in response, with Kranti Goud taking three wickets. Deepti Sharma picked up two wickets for the Indian team, and a clinical effort from the bowling unit helped the Indian team register a victory. India levelled the series 1-1 with the victory, and the final ODI of the series will be played on September 20.