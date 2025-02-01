ETV Bharat / sports

Australia Script History, Record First-Ever Ashes Whitewash In Women's Cricket; Beat England By Innings & 122 Runs In One-Off Test

Australian women's cricket team secured a comprehensive victory over lacklustre England women in the one-off Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Australian women's cricket team secured a comprehensive victory over lacklustre England women in the one-off Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.
Women's Ashes: Australia Thrash England By An Innings & 122 Runs In One-Off Test (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Feb 1, 2025, 3:17 PM IST

Melbourne: Australia claimed the first-ever Ashes whitewash in women's cricket by thrashing England in the three ODIs and as many T20Is and one-off Test on Saturday, February 1. Australia thrashed England women by an innings and 122 runs in the one-off Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), here.

It has been a sheer dominance from the hosts Australia, having won all the matches on the tour. In this Test, England kickstarted well but Sciver-Brunt got a fifty in the first innings but were pegged back by the leg-spin trap of Alana King. They went from 127/4 to 170 all out. The same was the story for England in the second innings as they were slipped at 134/9 at one stage. That last wicket partnership between Lauren Filler and Lauren Bell stretched the inevitable for nearly an hour but it was always just a matter of time. England folded pretty meekly upon this spin inquest and ended up losing the only Test by an innings and 122 runs.

In response, Australia tired out the English bowlers who looked hapless after a point on day two. Hundreds from Sutherland and Beth Mooney ensured they scored a whooping 440 runs. It could have been a lot more but Sophie Ecclestone went through the Aussies batting lineup and picked a fifer.

Sutherland became the first woman to score a Test century at the MCG, equalling Wilson and Jill Kennare with the most Test centuries for Australia while batting at number three. Sutherland's 163 from 258 deliveries made her the first woman in Test history to post consecutive scores of 150-plus, following her 210 against South Africa last year at the WACA. She also became the first woman to score a century batting in three different positions, No. 6, No. 8 and No.3.

Apart from Sutherland, Beth Monney notched up her maiden ton in Test cricket and became the only women cricketer to hit a century for Australia across all formats of the game.

Spinner Alana King used grip and sharp turn to her advantage and picked up a five-wicket haul in the second innings after claiming a four-wicket haul in the first. Ashley Gardner picked up five wickets in the entire match including four-for in the second innings.

Melbourne: Australia claimed the first-ever Ashes whitewash in women's cricket by thrashing England in the three ODIs and as many T20Is and one-off Test on Saturday, February 1. Australia thrashed England women by an innings and 122 runs in the one-off Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), here.

It has been a sheer dominance from the hosts Australia, having won all the matches on the tour. In this Test, England kickstarted well but Sciver-Brunt got a fifty in the first innings but were pegged back by the leg-spin trap of Alana King. They went from 127/4 to 170 all out. The same was the story for England in the second innings as they were slipped at 134/9 at one stage. That last wicket partnership between Lauren Filler and Lauren Bell stretched the inevitable for nearly an hour but it was always just a matter of time. England folded pretty meekly upon this spin inquest and ended up losing the only Test by an innings and 122 runs.

In response, Australia tired out the English bowlers who looked hapless after a point on day two. Hundreds from Sutherland and Beth Mooney ensured they scored a whooping 440 runs. It could have been a lot more but Sophie Ecclestone went through the Aussies batting lineup and picked a fifer.

Sutherland became the first woman to score a Test century at the MCG, equalling Wilson and Jill Kennare with the most Test centuries for Australia while batting at number three. Sutherland's 163 from 258 deliveries made her the first woman in Test history to post consecutive scores of 150-plus, following her 210 against South Africa last year at the WACA. She also became the first woman to score a century batting in three different positions, No. 6, No. 8 and No.3.

Apart from Sutherland, Beth Monney notched up her maiden ton in Test cricket and became the only women cricketer to hit a century for Australia across all formats of the game.

Spinner Alana King used grip and sharp turn to her advantage and picked up a five-wicket haul in the second innings after claiming a four-wicket haul in the first. Ashley Gardner picked up five wickets in the entire match including four-for in the second innings.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AUS W VS ENG WENG W VS AUS WASHES 2025ALANA KINGAUSTRALIA WOMEN VS ENGLAND WOMEN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Union Budget 2025: Economists Suggest Tax Reforms, Focus on MSMEs, And Boosts For Education And Technology

Ahead Of Union Budget, Agriculture Experts Expect Enhancement Of Agri-Fund For Research, New-aged Technology

Share Of Sugar Industry In GDP Can Go Up To 3 Per Cent: Gadkari

Union Budget 2025: Traders Fear Collapse Without Support For Diamond Industry; Demand Tax Cuts, Improved Infrastructure

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.