Australia Script History, Record First-Ever Ashes Whitewash In Women's Cricket; Beat England By Innings & 122 Runs In One-Off Test

Melbourne: Australia claimed the first-ever Ashes whitewash in women's cricket by thrashing England in the three ODIs and as many T20Is and one-off Test on Saturday, February 1. Australia thrashed England women by an innings and 122 runs in the one-off Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), here.

It has been a sheer dominance from the hosts Australia, having won all the matches on the tour. In this Test, England kickstarted well but Sciver-Brunt got a fifty in the first innings but were pegged back by the leg-spin trap of Alana King. They went from 127/4 to 170 all out. The same was the story for England in the second innings as they were slipped at 134/9 at one stage. That last wicket partnership between Lauren Filler and Lauren Bell stretched the inevitable for nearly an hour but it was always just a matter of time. England folded pretty meekly upon this spin inquest and ended up losing the only Test by an innings and 122 runs.

In response, Australia tired out the English bowlers who looked hapless after a point on day two. Hundreds from Sutherland and Beth Mooney ensured they scored a whooping 440 runs. It could have been a lot more but Sophie Ecclestone went through the Aussies batting lineup and picked a fifer.

Sutherland became the first woman to score a Test century at the MCG, equalling Wilson and Jill Kennare with the most Test centuries for Australia while batting at number three. Sutherland's 163 from 258 deliveries made her the first woman in Test history to post consecutive scores of 150-plus, following her 210 against South Africa last year at the WACA. She also became the first woman to score a century batting in three different positions, No. 6, No. 8 and No.3.

Apart from Sutherland, Beth Monney notched up her maiden ton in Test cricket and became the only women cricketer to hit a century for Australia across all formats of the game.

Spinner Alana King used grip and sharp turn to her advantage and picked up a five-wicket haul in the second innings after claiming a four-wicket haul in the first. Ashley Gardner picked up five wickets in the entire match including four-for in the second innings.