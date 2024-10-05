ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs SL Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Australia vs Sri Lanka T20I Match Live In India?

The reigning champions Australia will begin their title defence in the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup when they take on Sri Lanka on Saturday.

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 hours ago

The reigning champions Australia will begin their title defence in the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup when they take on Sri Lanka on Saturday.
Collage: Australia womens captain Alyssa Healy and Sri Lanka womens captain Chamari Athapaththu (AP)

Sharjah (USA): The six-time champions Australia Women's team is all set to square off against the Asian Champions Sri Lanka to begin their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Saturday, October 5, 2024. Sri Lanka have already began their campaign, but had to face a shocking defeat in their first match of the tournament against Pakistan on Thursday.

Defending champions Australia, aiming for their seventh title, will bring their firepower as they face Sri Lanka, a team hoping to bounce back after a shaky start in the tournament. The Kangaroos will be on high in confidence, riding high on the back of commanding wins in warm-up games.

Historically, the six-time champions has had the upper hand, winning all seven of their previous encounters against Sri Lanka in T20 Internationals.

When is the Australia vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?
The Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will begin at 3:30 pm IST on Saturday, October 5.

Where is the Australia vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?
The Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE.

Where to watch live telecast of Australia vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?
The LIVE telecast of the Australia vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match can be caught on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live stream of Australia vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?
The LIVE stream of the Australia vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match can be caught on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for all the LIVE updates.

Australia-W squad: Alyssa Healy (captain), Tahlia McGrath (vice-captain), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck

Sri Lanka-W squad: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Madhavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Sachini Nisansala, Vishmi Gunaratne, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana. Travelling reserve: Kaushini Nuthyangana

Sharjah (USA): The six-time champions Australia Women's team is all set to square off against the Asian Champions Sri Lanka to begin their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Saturday, October 5, 2024. Sri Lanka have already began their campaign, but had to face a shocking defeat in their first match of the tournament against Pakistan on Thursday.

Defending champions Australia, aiming for their seventh title, will bring their firepower as they face Sri Lanka, a team hoping to bounce back after a shaky start in the tournament. The Kangaroos will be on high in confidence, riding high on the back of commanding wins in warm-up games.

Historically, the six-time champions has had the upper hand, winning all seven of their previous encounters against Sri Lanka in T20 Internationals.

When is the Australia vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?
The Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will begin at 3:30 pm IST on Saturday, October 5.

Where is the Australia vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?
The Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE.

Where to watch live telecast of Australia vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?
The LIVE telecast of the Australia vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match can be caught on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live stream of Australia vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?
The LIVE stream of the Australia vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match can be caught on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for all the LIVE updates.

Australia-W squad: Alyssa Healy (captain), Tahlia McGrath (vice-captain), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck

Sri Lanka-W squad: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Madhavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Sachini Nisansala, Vishmi Gunaratne, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana. Travelling reserve: Kaushini Nuthyangana

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AUSTRALIA VS SRI LANKAAUS W VS SL W LIVE IN INDIAAUSTRALIA VS SRI LANKA LIVESRI LANKA VS AUSTRALIAAUSTRALIA SRI LANKA LIVE STREAMING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.