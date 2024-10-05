AUS vs SL Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Australia vs Sri Lanka T20I Match Live In India?

Sharjah (USA): The six-time champions Australia Women's team is all set to square off against the Asian Champions Sri Lanka to begin their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Saturday, October 5, 2024. Sri Lanka have already began their campaign, but had to face a shocking defeat in their first match of the tournament against Pakistan on Thursday.
Defending champions Australia, aiming for their seventh title, will bring their firepower as they face Sri Lanka, a team hoping to bounce back after a shaky start in the tournament. The Kangaroos will be on high in confidence, riding high on the back of commanding wins in warm-up games.
Australia and England enter #T20WorldCup 2024 proceedings 👀— ICC (@ICC) October 5, 2024
Can Sri Lanka or Bangladesh cause a shock in Sharjah?
More 📺📝 https://t.co/NDorUljKGt#WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/pEyPedo8qM
Historically, the six-time champions has had the upper hand, winning all seven of their previous encounters against Sri Lanka in T20 Internationals.
When is the Australia vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?
The Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will begin at 3:30 pm IST on Saturday, October 5.
Where is the Australia vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?
The Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE.
Under one week until the @T20WorldCup 🔥— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) September 30, 2024
Our Aussie girls kick off their campaign this Saturday night against Sri Lanka - who will stand tall in the UAE? 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/OvaNtNJzzT
Where to watch live telecast of Australia vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?
The LIVE telecast of the Australia vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match can be caught on the Star Sports Network.
Where to watch live stream of Australia vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?
The LIVE stream of the Australia vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match can be caught on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for all the LIVE updates.
Australia-W squad: Alyssa Healy (captain), Tahlia McGrath (vice-captain), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck
Sri Lanka-W squad: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Madhavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Sachini Nisansala, Vishmi Gunaratne, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana. Travelling reserve: Kaushini Nuthyangana