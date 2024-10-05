ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs SL Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Australia vs Sri Lanka T20I Match Live In India?

Sharjah (USA): The six-time champions Australia Women's team is all set to square off against the Asian Champions Sri Lanka to begin their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Saturday, October 5, 2024. Sri Lanka have already began their campaign, but had to face a shocking defeat in their first match of the tournament against Pakistan on Thursday.

Defending champions Australia, aiming for their seventh title, will bring their firepower as they face Sri Lanka, a team hoping to bounce back after a shaky start in the tournament. The Kangaroos will be on high in confidence, riding high on the back of commanding wins in warm-up games.

Historically, the six-time champions has had the upper hand, winning all seven of their previous encounters against Sri Lanka in T20 Internationals.

When is the Australia vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will begin at 3:30 pm IST on Saturday, October 5.