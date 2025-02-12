Australia vs Sri Lanka Test Series' Highest Wicket-Taker Reported For Suspected Illegal Bowling Action

Hyderabad: Australia's star spinner Matthew Kuhnemann has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action after the recently concluded two-match Test series in Sri Lanka. If the Australian spinner is deemed guilty of exceeding the permitted degree of arm flexion, he will the strictly suspended from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Kuhnemann, who made his Test debut against India in 2023, will undergo assessments to determine whether his action complies with regulations. The left-arm orthodox spinner will be banned from bowling until he corrects his action and successfully clears reassessments in case if found guilty. For a moment, the 28-year-old is not eligible for bowling in international cricket but can continue playing for his state side, Tasmania, in domestic cricket.

Kuhnemann emerged as the leading wicket-taker of the series ahead of seasoned campaigner Nathan Lyon, having picked up 16 wickets in Australia's historic 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka. He had also played a key role in Australia's Test match triumph in Indore in 2023. He picked up six wickets in the first innings of that Test.

Under ICC protocols, a fair delivery means the bowler's elbow must not straighten from the shoulder level until the ball is released. Scientific research confirms some elbow extension is natural, but an action is illegal if it exceeds 15 degrees. Cricket Australia defended the left-arm spinner stating that this is the first time he has been reported in his eight-year career at the highest level.

"The Australian team was notified of the match officials' referral following the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle and will support Matt through the process of clearing this matter," Cricket Australia said on Wednesday.

"Matt has played 124 professional matches since his debut in 2017, including five Test matches and four one-day internationals. He has played 55 Big Bash League games since 2018. This is the first time in those eight years of professional cricket that his action has been questioned. Cricket Australia will liaise closely with the ICC and independent experts in line with ICC regulations," it added.

Australia is unlikely to be overly concerned and will hope Kuhnemann clears the assessment, as they do not play Test cricket again until June when they face South Africa in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in London.