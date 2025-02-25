Australia & South Africa Duel For Semi-Final At Champions Trophy: Where To Watch Live?

Hyderabad: Australia and South Africa are both within striking distance of tournament progression and will take on each in their second game of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2024 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, February 25.

Australia and South Africa have a rich history, having played in some ripping ODI contests over the years, with the highest-ever run-aggregated match being played between both teams.

This clash should be no different, given what’s on the line and what each of the sides displayed in their respective first tournament appearances. Both teams have posted 300+ targets in their respective games and coming into this game with comprehensive wins.

With both sides coming off wins to kickstart their campaigns, the top spot in Group B may well be decided here. It’s also likely that the winner books their spot in the semi-final stage. However, England and Afghanistan still have a chance to find a place in the final four.

Squads:

Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch

Recent form:

Australia: It’s hard to dive deep and analyse too much from Australia’s form as they put their recent series drubbing in Sri Lanka behind them by scripting a historic run-chase against England to kickstart their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign.

The main issue is their bowling attack that lacks ICC tournament and past experience of bowling in these conditions. Hence, it would interesting to see whether Australia's bowling attack is capable of restricting South Africa's power-packed batting lineup under par score after their arch-rivals England posted 351/8 on Saturday. Without their fiery pace trio featuring Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazelwood, there’s undoubtedly less margin for error with this Aussie outfit.

As a result of poor outings from the pacers, captain Steve Smith opted for part-timer Marnus Labuschagne in the death overs, who eventually delivered for Australia, picking up two wickets including one of Ben Duckett, who became the first individual batter to score 150+ runs in an innings of Champions Trophy match.

South Africa: The Proteas’ ODI form hasn't been perfect as well. With their 107-run win over Afghanistan on Friday Temba Bavuma-led side ended a run of six straight 50-over defeats, dating back to October last year where they even dropped a game to Ireland.

However, their batting lineup is solid and all top six made it to double figures and four of them converted starts into milestone knocks – three scored fifties and opener Ryan Rickelton belted 103 runs from 106 balls.

AUS vs SA, ICC CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025 - MATCH DETAILS

When is the Australia vs South Africa CT 2025 Match?

The ICC Champions Trophy match between Australia and South Africa will begin from 2:30 pm IST on Tuesday, February 24, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi.

Where to watch Australia vs South Africa CT 2025 Match LIVE?

The ICC Champions Trophy match between Australia and South Africa will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and Sports18 Network. The fans can watch the live streaming of the match on the JioHotstar app and website.