AUS vs SA: Kagiso Rabada Ruled Out Of Australia Series; Kwena Maphaka added to South Africa squad

Hyderabad: South Africa suffered a massive blow even before playing the first ball of the three-match ODI series against Australia. Their star pacer Kagiso Rabada was ruled out of the series on the morning of the first ODI. The 30-year-old underwent scans, which highlight the extent of his ankle injury. The right-arm pacer will remain in Australia and undergo rehabilitation oversight of the South African medical staff.

Kwena Mphaka, the highest-wicket-taker in the T20I series against South Africa has been added to the squad.

Cricket South Africa statement

Cricket South Africa (CSA) made the announcement via their ‘X’ handle.

“Proteas Men’s fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia due to inflammation of his right ankle. The 30-year-old underwent a scan on Monday, which confirmed the extent of the injury. He will remain in Australia and undergo rehabilitation under the supervision of the Proteas medical staff,” CSA said in a release.

“Kwena Maphaka, who finished as the leading wicket-taker in the recent T20 International series, has been added to the squad.”

With Rabada unavailable and Marco Jansen on the road to recovery from surgery to his left thumb, the South African pace unit comprises Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi and Maphaka. Seam bowling all-rounder Corbin Bosch and Wiaan Mulder will also assist in the pace department. Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy and Prenelan Subrayen will form the spin unit of the South African team.

Australia opts to bowl in first ODI

The first three ODIs of the series is being played at the Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns. The remaining two matches will be played at Mackay's Great Barrier Reef Arena. Australia are coming into the series on the back of a 2-1 T20I series win.

South Africa opted to go in with the likes of Ngidi, Burger, and Mulder in the pace department for the 1st ODI. The duo of Keshav Maharaj and Prenelan Subrayen are handling the spin duties, with the latter making his ODI debut. Mitchell Marsh-led Australia opted to bowl after winning the toss. Marsh cited the dry nature of the pitch as the reason behind the decision.

South Africa squad

Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen