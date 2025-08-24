ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs SA 3rd ODI: Australia Shake Record Books As They Pile 431 Runs Against South Africa

Hyderabad: Australia created a plethora of records while batting first in the third and final ODI of the bilateral series against South Africa on Sunday. With the team trailing by 0-2 in the three-match series, they had nothing to lose, and they went all guns blazing in the contest. The opening pair of Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh started the carnage, hitting the opposition bowlers to all parts of the ground. Cameron Green and Alex Carey continued the aggression with some brilliant shots.

Head scored 143 runs from 102 deliveries, while Mitchell Marsh scored 100 runs from 106 deliveries. Cameron Green scored the second-fastest hundred for Australia.

The batters were on a rampage as they played big shots right from the start, taking the attack to the opposition. The duo of Head and Marsh formed a 250-run partnership for the opening wicket, registering the highest opening stand against South Africa in ODI cricket by a team.

Head was dismissed by Keshav Maharaj, and Marsh was sent back to the pavilion by Senuran Muthusamy. Green and Carey continued the hitting after that, with the latter scoring the second-fastest century for Australia.

Records made in the first innings

Highest opening stand vs South Africa in ODIs

250 - T Head & M Marsh (AUS), Mackay, 2025

200 - V Solanki & M Trescothick (ENG), The Oval, 2003

193 - S Ganguly & S Tendulkar (IND), Jo’burg, 2001

193 - S Chanderpaul & C Gayle (WI), Jo’burg, 2004

250-plus run opening partnership for Australia in ODIs

284 - Travis Head& David Warner vs PAK, Adelaide, 2017

269 - Travis Head & David Warner vs ENG, Melbourne, 2022