AUS vs SA 3rd ODI: Australia Shake Record Books As They Pile 431 Runs Against South Africa

Hyderabad: Australia created a plethora of records while batting first in the third and final ODI of the bilateral series against South Africa on Sunday. With the team trailing by 0-2 in the three-match series, they had nothing to lose, and they went all guns blazing in the contest. The opening pair of Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh started the carnage, hitting the opposition bowlers to all parts of the ground. Cameron Green and Alex Carey continued the aggression with some brilliant shots.
Head scored 143 runs from 102 deliveries, while Mitchell Marsh scored 100 runs from 106 deliveries. Cameron Green scored the second-fastest hundred for Australia.
The batters were on a rampage as they played big shots right from the start, taking the attack to the opposition. The duo of Head and Marsh formed a 250-run partnership for the opening wicket, registering the highest opening stand against South Africa in ODI cricket by a team.
Head was dismissed by Keshav Maharaj, and Marsh was sent back to the pavilion by Senuran Muthusamy. Green and Carey continued the hitting after that, with the latter scoring the second-fastest century for Australia.
Cameron Green was launching them onto the roof with ease as he reached triple digits in just 47 balls! #AUSvSA https://t.co/tZdpr70JNC— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 24, 2025
Records made in the first innings
Highest opening stand vs South Africa in ODIs
250 - T Head & M Marsh (AUS), Mackay, 2025
200 - V Solanki & M Trescothick (ENG), The Oval, 2003
193 - S Ganguly & S Tendulkar (IND), Jo’burg, 2001
193 - S Chanderpaul & C Gayle (WI), Jo’burg, 2004
250-plus run opening partnership for Australia in ODIs
284 - Travis Head& David Warner vs PAK, Adelaide, 2017
269 - Travis Head & David Warner vs ENG, Melbourne, 2022
259 - Mitch Marsh & David Warner vs PAK, Bengaluru, 2022
258* - Aaron Finch & David Warner vs IND, Wankhede, 2020
250 - Travis Head & Mitch Marsh vs SA, Mackay, 2025*
Highest scores for AUS vs SA in ODIs
173 - David Warner, Cape Town, 2016
164 - Ricky Ponting, Jo’burg, 2006
142 - Travis Head, Mackay, 2025*
129 - Ricky Ponting, Bloemfontein, 2002
124 - M Labuschagne, Bloemfontein, 2023
Fastest 100s for Australia in ODIs (by balls)
40 - Glenn Maxwell vs NED, Delhi, 2023
47 - Cameron Green vs SA, Mackay, 2025*
51 - Glenn Maxwell vs SL, Sydney, 2015
57 - James Faulkner vs IND, Bengaluru, 2013