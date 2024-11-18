AUS vs PAK 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Australia vs Pakistan Third T20I Live Streaming In India?

Hobart (Australia): Josh Inglis and Co. will aim for a whitewash when they take on Mohammed Rizwan-led Pakistan side in the third and final T20I of the bilateral series on Monday. The Australian side registered comprehensive victories in the first two matches of the series and they will be eyeing to dish out another dominating performance in the third fixture. For Pakistan, it would be a matter of pride and they would like to return home with at least a consolation win.
The batting performance has been the main concern for the Pakistani side as they have faltered during the chase. The bowlers are performing well but the batters have been unable to handle the tough challenge of the Aussie bowlers.
For Australia, Glenn Maxwell has scored most runs in the series so far while Spencer Johnson has been the leading wicket-taker.
Spencer Johnson starred in Australia's win in Sydney with a maiden T20I five-wicket haul 👏#AUSvPAK 📝: https://t.co/e7mzeMIJhB pic.twitter.com/tZXp9LJwmE— ICC (@ICC) November 17, 2024
Head-to-head records
Australia and Pakistan have played against each other in 27 matches with both the teams winning 13 matches each. One match ended in no result.
Australia win the series after a final-over thriller! #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/LA7zqpG7N0— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 16, 2024
Here are details of where to watch the Australia vs Pakistan Third T20I live streaming
When will the Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Played?
The Third T20I between Australia and Pakistan will be played on November 18, Monday.
When will the Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Commence?
The Third T20I between Australia and Pakistan will start at 1:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I?
The live telecast of Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I will be on the Star Sports Network.
Where to watch live streaming of Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I?
The live streaming of the Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I will be streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.