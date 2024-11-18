ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs PAK 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Australia vs Pakistan Third T20I Live Streaming In India?

Australia will take on Pakistan in the third T20I of the bilateral series between the two nations with an aim to secure a clean sweep.

AUS vs PAK 3rd T20I
Australia are leading by 2-0 in the T20I series (Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 39 minutes ago

Hobart (Australia): Josh Inglis and Co. will aim for a whitewash when they take on Mohammed Rizwan-led Pakistan side in the third and final T20I of the bilateral series on Monday. The Australian side registered comprehensive victories in the first two matches of the series and they will be eyeing to dish out another dominating performance in the third fixture. For Pakistan, it would be a matter of pride and they would like to return home with at least a consolation win.

The batting performance has been the main concern for the Pakistani side as they have faltered during the chase. The bowlers are performing well but the batters have been unable to handle the tough challenge of the Aussie bowlers.

For Australia, Glenn Maxwell has scored most runs in the series so far while Spencer Johnson has been the leading wicket-taker.

Head-to-head records

Australia and Pakistan have played against each other in 27 matches with both the teams winning 13 matches each. One match ended in no result.

Here are details of where to watch the Australia vs Pakistan Third T20I live streaming

When will the Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Played?

The second ODI between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will be played on November 18, Monday.

When will the Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Commence?

The Third T20I between Australia and Pakistan will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I?

The live telecast of Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I will be on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I?

The live streaming of the Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I will be streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

