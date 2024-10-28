Australia Announces Squad For T20I Series Against Pakistan; Captain Yet To Be Named

Hyderabad: Australia will have a new skipper for the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan with their Test regulars set to miss the action as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is set to end in the same week. Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa and Matt Short are in the mix who can take the role of leadership in the absence of Mitchell Marsh as none of the Test regulars are picked in the 13-member squad.

Cricket Australia, has stated that some of the players in the T20I squad could join the Test team for the series opener of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Perth after the conclusion of the final T20I of the series at Bellerive Oval on November 18.

Seamers Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis and Spencer Johnson return to the squad after injuries sustained before or during the white-ball tour of England and Scotland in September.

Selection chairman George Bailey has said that the team is excited to enter the series with a mix of experience and youth.

“This group of players have all represented Australia in T20 cricket, so we look forward to them continuing to enhance their international experience throughout this series. We are excited by the mix of experience combined with those closer to the start of their international journeys," Bailey said.

“It is particularly encouraging to have Xavier, Spencer and Nathan back in the national setup. It’s another opportunity for them to continue to show their ability on the international stage, as they have done in the past.”

Australia T20I squad: Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa