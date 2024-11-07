AUS vs PAK 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Australia vs Pakistan Match Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: Australia will take on Pakistan in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Friday, November 8, 2024.

Australia would be aiming to seal the series and give some rest to their seniors in the likes of captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne who are likely to feature in the upcoming highly anticipated five-match Test series against India for the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024, starting from November 22 in Perth.

On the other hand, Pakistan would look to end their seven year wait for their ODI match win in Australia and keep themselves in the alive after losing the closely fought encounter by two wickets at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday, November 3, 2024. Pakistan last won an ODI match in Australia on 15 Jan 2017 when they successfully chased down a 221-run target against the hosts at the same venue.

Here the when and where to watch Australia vs Pakistan 2nd ODI live streaming details:

Australia vs Pakistan Head to Head in ODI

In the 106 ODI meetings between the two sides, Australia hold the advantage, having won 71 times against Pakistan, who have won 34 such games and there has been a tie once in their 50-over encounters.

Australia vs Pakistan 2024 ODI Squads Australia Squad for Pakistan series:

Pat Cummins (captain), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

Pakistan squad for Australia series:

Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (wicketkeeper), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (captain/wicketkeeper), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Australia vs Pakistan Second ODI– AUS vs PAK 2nd ODI dates & timing

November 8, Friday: AUS vs PAK 2nd ODI – Adelaide - 9 AM IST

Australia vs Pakistan Live Streaming & Telecast - How to watch AUS vs PAK ODI series 2024?

The AUS vs PAK ODI series will be shown on Star Sports 1 channel in India, while the fans can also enjoy Australia vs Pakistan live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. In Pakistan, the matches will be telecast on A Sports and live-streamed on Tamasha.