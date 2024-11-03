AUS vs PAK 1st ODI: When And Where To Watch Australia vs Pakistan Match Live Streaming In India?

Hyderabad: Pakistan under their new captain Mohammad Rizwan will start the preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with a three-match ODI series against 2023 ODI World Cup champions Australia down under. The defending ICC Champions Trophy champions have revamped their side and included several promising youngsters for the Australia tour.

Rizwan will lead Pakistan in the ODI and T20I series after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed him as the new white-ball captain. His first challenge is significant, as Pakistan has only won 40 out of the 108 ODIs they have played in Australia.

Several prominent players have returned to Pakistan's ODI squad after being left out of the final two Tests against England at home. Among the notable returns are Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi, both of whom received a much-needed rest.

Additionally, Pakistan has included left-arm wrist-spinner Faisal Akram and batting all-rounder Arafat Minhas in their squad. Both young players have impressed selectors with their recent performances in the domestic circuit.

For Australia, Pat Cummins, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell and other senior players will be the ones to watch out for. Youngsters Cooper Connolly and Jake Fraser-McGurk retain their place in the squad and all-rounder Aaron Hardie is in line to continue his journey at the international level after impressing against England last month in the absence of Cameron Green.

The first ODI will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The action then shifts to Adelaide Oval in Adelaide for the second ODI on Friday (November 8) before the series concludes on Sunday (November 10) in Perth.

Australia vs Pakistan Head to Head in ODI

In the 105 ODI meetings between the two sides, Australia hold the advantage, having won 70 times against Pakistan, who have won 34 such games and there has been a tie once in their 50-over encounters.

Australia vs Pakistan 2024 ODI Squads Australia Squad for Pakistan series:

Pat Cummins (captain), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

Pakistan squad for Australia series:

Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (wicketkeeper), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (captain/wicketkeeper), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Australia vs Pakistan 2024 ODIs Schedule – AUS vs PAK fixtures list with dates & timing

November 4, Monday: 1st ODI - Melbourne – 9 AM IST

November 8, Friday: 2nd ODI – Adelaide - 9 AM IST

November 10 Sunday: 3rd ODI – Perth - 9 AM IST

Australia vs Pakistan Live Streaming & Telecast - How to watch AUS vs PAK ODI series 2024?

The AUS vs PAK ODI series will be shown on Star Sports 1 channel in India, while the fans can also enjoy Australia vs Pakistan live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. In Pakistan, the matches will be telecast on A Sports and live-streamed on Tamasha.