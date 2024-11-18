ETV Bharat / sports

Pakistan Appoint Aaqib Javed As Interim White-ball Head-coach Until Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan Cricket Board have appointed selection committee member Aaqib Javed as the interim head coach of the Mohammad Rizwan-led national white-ball team.

Pakistan Cricket Board have appointed selection committee member Aaqib Javed as the interim head coach of the Mohammad Rizwan-led national white-ball team.
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named former fast bowler Aaqib Javed as the interim head coach of the national white-ball team. Javed will be in charge of the Pakistan ODI and T20I teams until the Champions Trophy to be held next year in Pakistan from February 19 to March 9.

Earlier, Gary Kirsten stepped down as the white-ball coach ahead of the ODI and T20I series against Australia down under. Following which Jason Gillespie was appointed as the interim coach for the ODI and T20I series on Australian soil. During his tenure with the senior men’s team, Javed will continue to be the senior member of the men’s National Selection Committee.

Meanwhile, the PCB also stated that it would start the process of recruitment for the permanent head coach of the Pakistan and has planned to complete it by the end of the Champions Trophy.

Earlier, there were speculations that Gillespie was removed as the head coach across all three formats, but the PCB, on Sunday, refuted the claims, saying that the former Australian speedster will stay as the head coach for Pakistan’s two-match Test series against South Africa, scheduled to start on December 26.

Notably, under GIllespie Pakistan cricket team recorded the ODI series win in Australia after 22 years. However, they suffered 3-0 defeat in T20I series handed by the Australia's B team led by Josh Inglis with regular superstars like Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins missing the series.

