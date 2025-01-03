AUS vs IND: Why Sydney Test Is Called Pink Test And How Former Australian Pacer Plays Key Role In It?

Sydney: The Border Gavaskar Trophy will come to a conclusion as India and Australia will square off in Sydney on January 3. Test matches played at the Sydney Cricket Ground are usually labelled as New Year’s Test but for the past 15 years, they have been branded as the Pink Test. A notable ritual in the Pink Test is players from both sides presenting pink versions of their Test caps to former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath before the start of the Test and the venue is coloured in pink.

The third day of the Test, which is also designated as the Jane McGrath Day marks the occasion. All the crescendo is conducted on that day to spread awareness about cancer and raise funds for the McGrath foundation.

Start of McGrath Foundation and Pink Test

The McGrath Foundation was founded in 2005 by former Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath after his wife Jane was diagnosed with breast cancer. Jane, who is also co-founder passed away on June 22, 2008. The foundation has tied up with Cricket Australia who started conducting Pink Test since 2009.

The first Pink Test was played between Australia and South Africa.

India trailing by 2-1 in Test series

India are trailing by 2-1 in the series as they started with a win in Perth but lost fixtures in Melbourne and Adelaide. The team needs to win in the last Test of the series to stay alive in the race to World Test Championship (WTC) final while a victory for Australia will take them in the title decider.