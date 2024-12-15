ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs IND 3rd Test: Rishabh Pant Hunts Down MS Dhoni’s Record; Completes Unique 150

Rishabh Pant emulated MS Dhoni in the Gabba Test by completing 150 dismissals as a wicketkeeper for the national side.

Australia vs India 3rd Test
File Photo: Rishabh Pant (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 51 minutes ago

Brisbane: Rishabh Pant equalled MS Dhoni on the second day of the Gabba Test between India and Australia by taking the catch of Usman Khawaja. With the dismissal of the Australian opener, Pant completed 150 dismissals in Test cricket.

After Day 1 was marred by the consistent rain and only 13.2 overs were played, visitors had a good start as Jasprit Bumrah provided two early strikes. He removed both the Australian openers - Khawja and Nathan McSweeney. The scorecard was reduced to 38/2 as a result.

Bumrah bowled a delivery outside off to Khawaja in the 17th over and the Aussie batter nicked it towards Pant who grabbed the easy catch.

From 41 matches, Pant now has 135 catches as a wicketkeeper and 15 stumpings. Dhoni is at the top of the list amongst Indian wicketkeepers with 294 dismissals including 256 catches and 38 stumpings. Syed Kirmani is in the second position on the list with 198 dismissals which includes 160 catches and 38 stumpings. Pant is in third position and will be eyeing to surpass Kirmani soon.

<!--td {border: 1px solid #cccccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}-->

PlayersMatchesDismissals
MS Dhoni90294
Syed Kirmani 88198
Rishabh Pant 41150*

Kiran More with 130 dismissals (110 catches and 20 stumpings) and Nayan Mongia with 107 dismissals (99 catches and 8 stumpings) make the top five.

The series is levelled at 1-1 and a victory in the third Test is absolutely crucial for both the teams as the result can affect their chances to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The fourth Test of the series will start on December 26.

Brisbane: Rishabh Pant equalled MS Dhoni on the second day of the Gabba Test between India and Australia by taking the catch of Usman Khawaja. With the dismissal of the Australian opener, Pant completed 150 dismissals in Test cricket.

After Day 1 was marred by the consistent rain and only 13.2 overs were played, visitors had a good start as Jasprit Bumrah provided two early strikes. He removed both the Australian openers - Khawja and Nathan McSweeney. The scorecard was reduced to 38/2 as a result.

Bumrah bowled a delivery outside off to Khawaja in the 17th over and the Aussie batter nicked it towards Pant who grabbed the easy catch.

From 41 matches, Pant now has 135 catches as a wicketkeeper and 15 stumpings. Dhoni is at the top of the list amongst Indian wicketkeepers with 294 dismissals including 256 catches and 38 stumpings. Syed Kirmani is in the second position on the list with 198 dismissals which includes 160 catches and 38 stumpings. Pant is in third position and will be eyeing to surpass Kirmani soon.

<!--td {border: 1px solid #cccccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}-->

PlayersMatchesDismissals
MS Dhoni90294
Syed Kirmani 88198
Rishabh Pant 41150*

Kiran More with 130 dismissals (110 catches and 20 stumpings) and Nayan Mongia with 107 dismissals (99 catches and 8 stumpings) make the top five.

The series is levelled at 1-1 and a victory in the third Test is absolutely crucial for both the teams as the result can affect their chances to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The fourth Test of the series will start on December 26.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AUSTRALIA VS INDIARISHABH PANTRISHABH PANT ACCIDENTAUS VS IND 3RD TEST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.