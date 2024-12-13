ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs IND 3rd Test Live Streaming: Where To Watch Australia vs India Third Test Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: After a disappointing performance in the second Test, played with Pink ball, at Adelaide Oval, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team would be aiming to make a comeback in the Test series as the place in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final is at stake. A defeat here will reduce India's chances to qualify for the WTC25 final significantly, with three more teams in the likes of Australia, Sri Lanka and South Africa still in the hunt.

However, it added another concern as India have lost four consecutive Tests, three at home against New Zealand and Adelaide Test in Australia, under T20 World Cup-winning skipper Rohit Sharma, who will be aiming to show some fire with the bat and in the captaincy, making a strong comeback in both departments to help India repeat 2021 Gabba win.

The Australia captain Pat Cummins on Friday, a day before the start of the third Test in Brisbane's Gabba, revealed their playing XI for the third Test which saw just one obvious change as Josh Hazlewood returned to the lineup replacing Scott Boland, who had picked five-wickets in the Pink Ball Test.

Meanwhile, India can make some changes to their bowling lineup with all eyes on captain Rohit Sharma's batting position. Pacer Akash Deep, who is yet to play a game in Australia, is likely to replace unimpactful Harshit Rana while Ravichandran Ashwin makes way for Ravindra Jadeja or Washington Sunder.

Australia vs India Third Test Match Live Streaming Details:

When and where is the Australia vs India 3rd Test match?

The Australia vs India 3rd Test will be at the Gabba Stadium in Brisbane from December 14 to 18.