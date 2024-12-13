AUS vs IND 3rd Test Live Streaming: Where To Watch Australia vs India Third Test Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: After a disappointing performance in the second Test, played with Pink ball, at Adelaide Oval, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team would be aiming to make a comeback in the Test series as the place in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final is at stake. A defeat here will reduce India's chances to qualify for the WTC25 final significantly, with three more teams in the likes of Australia, Sri Lanka and South Africa still in the hunt.
However, it added another concern as India have lost four consecutive Tests, three at home against New Zealand and Adelaide Test in Australia, under T20 World Cup-winning skipper Rohit Sharma, who will be aiming to show some fire with the bat and in the captaincy, making a strong comeback in both departments to help India repeat 2021 Gabba win.
Adelaide ✅— BCCI (@BCCI) December 11, 2024
Hello Brisbane 👋#TeamIndia | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/V3QJc3fgfL
The Australia captain Pat Cummins on Friday, a day before the start of the third Test in Brisbane's Gabba, revealed their playing XI for the third Test which saw just one obvious change as Josh Hazlewood returned to the lineup replacing Scott Boland, who had picked five-wickets in the Pink Ball Test.
Australia win the second Test and level the series.#TeamIndia aim to bounce back in the third Test.— BCCI (@BCCI) December 8, 2024
Scoreboard ▶️ https://t.co/upjirQCmiV#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Tc8IYLwpan
Meanwhile, India can make some changes to their bowling lineup with all eyes on captain Rohit Sharma's batting position. Pacer Akash Deep, who is yet to play a game in Australia, is likely to replace unimpactful Harshit Rana while Ravichandran Ashwin makes way for Ravindra Jadeja or Washington Sunder.
JUST IN: Josh Hazlewood is back for the Gabba Test! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ikV3L6JAU6— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 13, 2024
Australia vs India Third Test Match Live Streaming Details:
When and where is the Australia vs India 3rd Test match?
The Australia vs India 3rd Test will be at the Gabba Stadium in Brisbane from December 14 to 18.
What is the India vs Australia 2nd Test match timings?
The start of the second Test is at 5:50 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and 10:20 am Local time (AEST). The toss will happen at 5:20 am IST i.e. 9:50 am AEST.
When and where to watch India's tour of Australia 2024-25, the third Test Match on TV and online?
In India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, all the matches from India's tour of Australia 2024-25 will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and DD Sports (for free). Australia vs India, BGT matches can be live streamed on the JioStar (Disney+Hotstar) app and website.
In Australia, Channel 7, 7+, Foxtel and Kayo Sports are your go-to channels and platforms.
The United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland: TNT Sports; New Zealand: Sky NZ; USA, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, US Virgin Islands and American Samoa: Willow.
India vs Australia playing 11 for 3rd test
Australia playing 11: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
Australia vs India head-to-head in Tests
- Total matches: 109
- Australia won: 46
- India won: 33
- Tied: 1
- Australia home Test wins vs India: 31
- India away Test wins vs Australia: 10
Australia vs India Test squads
India squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (Wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant (Wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.
Australia Test squad for Border Gavaskar Trophy: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.