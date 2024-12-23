AUS vs IND: Mohammed Shami Ruled Out From Remaining Two Tests Of Border Gavaskar Trophy

Hyderabad: India pacer Mohammed Shami will not be considered for the last two Test matches of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy. The right-arm pacer has been left out of contention for the last two matches due to a swelling in his left knee.

Shami was struggling from a right heel injury and he completely recovered from it and returned to the competitive fold. However, the pacer’s knee got swollen after his return to competitive cricket.

“Based on the current medical assessment, the BCCI Medical Team has determined that his knee requires more time for controlled exposure to bowling loads. Consequently, he has not been deemed fit for consideration for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Shami will continue to undergo targeted strength and conditioning work under the guidance of the medical staff at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence and build the bowling loads needed to meet the demands of the longest format of the game. His participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy will depend on the progress of his knee,” an official release from BCCI revealed.

Shami has not played for the national side since the ODI World Cup final in November last year. After that, he underwent heel surgery in February. In the press conference during the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma stated that the BCCI monitoring team is keeping a tab on the condition and Shami’’s knee got swelling.

The series between Australia and India is levelled at 1-1 with both the teams having a chance to win the bilateral series. Also, the result of the series will impact the chances of both teams qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.