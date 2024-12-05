One Change Confirmed As Australia Lock In Their Playing XI For Second Test Against India

Hyderabad: Captain Pat Cummins has confirmed that Australia has made only one change to their playing XI for the second Test against India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, starting from December 6 to 10.
Pacer Scott Boland has replaced star pacer Josh Hazlewood in the playing XI and returned to Australia's Test lineup after almost 18 months. Boland last played a Test during last year's Ashes series. Hazlewood had injured his side during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener in Perth.
JUST IN: Skipper Pat Cummins confirms one change for Australia for the second Test #AUSvIND
Details:
"It's pretty awesome for someone like Scotty to come straight in," Cummins told reporters on Thursday.
One change confirmed as Australia lock in their playing XI for the second Test against India
Cummins also mentioned that Mitchell Marsh would be fit to bowl in the Adelaide day-night Test, to be played with Pink Ball.
Notably, Australia have never lost a Pink ball Test at Adelaide Oval stadium. But the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team would be looking to avenge their embarrassing defeat in 2020 Adelaide pink-ball Test, which saw them being bowled out for their lowest Test score of 36 runs. In that match, Josh Hazlewood had picked up five wickets for a mere eight runs and had run riot over the Indian line-up in the second innings, getting an easy target of 90 runs in the fourth innings to chase.
Meanwhile, India are yet to announce their playing XI for the second Test. The Adelaide test will commence from December 6 onwards.
Australia Playing XI for second Test: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
Australia vs India Test Series Schedule
- First Test: India won by 295 runs
- Second Test: December 6-10: Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (D/N)
- Third Test: December 14-18: The Gabba, Brisbane, 11.20am AEDT
- Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10.30am AEDT
- Fifth Test: January 3-7: SCG, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT
Squads:
Australia squad (For second Test): Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Brendan Doggett, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster
India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal