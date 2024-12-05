ETV Bharat / sports

One Change Confirmed As Australia Lock In Their Playing XI For Second Test Against India

Hyderabad: Captain Pat Cummins has confirmed that Australia has made only one change to their playing XI for the second Test against India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, starting from December 6 to 10.

Pacer Scott Boland has replaced star pacer Josh Hazlewood in the playing XI and returned to Australia's Test lineup after almost 18 months. Boland last played a Test during last year's Ashes series. Hazlewood had injured his side during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener in Perth.

"It's pretty awesome for someone like Scotty to come straight in," Cummins told reporters on Thursday.

Cummins also mentioned that Mitchell Marsh would be fit to bowl in the Adelaide day-night Test, to be played with Pink Ball.