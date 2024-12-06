ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs IND: Harshit Rana Left Frustrated As Multiple Power Outages Occur In Final Session Of Pink Ball Test

Pacer Harshit Rana was seen getting frustated as the lights in the stadium went off multiple times during the final session of the first day.

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 15 minutes ago

Updated : 5 minutes ago

Adelaide: When two batters are forming a solid partnership in the middle, bowlers often get frustrated in search of a wicket. Add some other troubles to it and the bowlers might express their frustration. Indian pacers faced a similar scenario as the lights at the venue went off twice in the final session of the opening day of the Adelaide Test.

The first instance occurred on the second delivery after the start of the final session while the lights went off again in the fourth over. Just when Harshit was loading his run-up, he was stopped as the power was cut off. Harshit was seen expressing his irritation after the floodlights were turned off for the second time in the match and a video of the same went viral on social media.

Australia dominated the proceedings on the first day of the pink ball Test as they bundled out India on a total of 180 while bowling first. Mitchell Starc was breathing fire with the new ball and clocked a six-wicket haul in the match while conceding just 48 runs in his spell. KL Rahul (37) and Shubman Gill (31) got starts but they failed to convert those into big knocks. Nitish Kumar Reddy played a valiant knock of 42 runs and tried to keep the scoreboard ticking with tail-enders to his aid.

In response, Australia lost the wicket of the opener Usman Khawaja early but Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne joined forces to stitch a crucial partnership for the second wicket to help Australia post 86/1 by the end of the day. Marnus Labuschagne was seen involved in a sledging banter with both Harshit Rana and Jasprit Bumrah during the fixture.

